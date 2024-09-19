Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'

Actress Kritika Kamra, who was last seen in the web series Gyaarah Gyaarah, opened up about the role men should play in tackling sexism, especially within the male-only environments. The actress said that men should take responsibility for addressing inappropriate behaviour and conversations that often occur in spaces where women are not present.

While interacting with media at Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, Kritika stated, "I think it's up to men to call out sexism, objectification, and vulgar jokes in their male-only spaces—boys' locker room talk, casual banter when it’s just the guys hanging out, or even how they perceive women on-screen and off."

Further explaining how objectification can lead to harmful attitudes toward women, Kritika added, "There’s a fine line between a compliment and objectification, and if men can call out their friends without hesitation, it would make a real difference."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kritika was last seen as a police officer in the mystery-crime drama Gyaarah Gyaarah. Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Karan Johar and Gunnet Monga, the show is an official adaptation of the Korean series Signal.

The actress has interesting projects lined up for release. She will next be seen in Matka King with Vijay Varma and in For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi.

Kritika, who started her acting career with television shows, has also been a part of projects like Bheed, Bambai Meri Jaan, Hush Hush, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Tandav and more.