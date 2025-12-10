Anupamaa Written Update, December 10: Anupama & Rahi Find Out Who Was Behind Fashion Show Mishap

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 10: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Wednesday) starts with Anupama being appreciated by the attendees of her fashion show. After the event, Anupama, Pari, and Ishani receive multiple offers from event organizers and fashion designers.

Meanwhile, the Shah family receives a video that leaves them worried about Anupama, Ishani and Pari's health. In another video, they are reassured that everything is fine.

As everyone grows concerned about Anupama's safety, Rahi wonders how the mishap occurred at the show despite strong security. Anupama explains that everything was fine until Rahi became the show's stopper. Later, she discovers nuts at the scene and realizes that the mishap during the fashion show was planned. While investigating, Rahi and Anupama suspect the event manager Kritika, who had been overly friendly before the show.

Anupama then fakes a call to the police, claiming they have identified the person responsible for the accident, which leaves Kritika anxious. When Kritika calls her men to check if anyone was arrested, Anupama secretly records her confession. Kritika then admits she orchestrated the mishap because she felt Anupama was trying to take the event away from her.

Anupama confronts Kritika, accusing her of taking a deadly action against her. She warns her that if anything had happened to her daughters, strict action would be taken. The event manager apologizes, while Rajni and Anupama insist that she will be arrested.

At the Kothari house, they watch the video of Anupama's accident. Gautam dismisses it as a publicity stunt, but Khyati disagrees. Meanwhile, Motiba asks Gautam to call Prem and request him to return home.

Elsewhere, Prem meets a childhood friend, who happens to be Rajni Tai's son. Prem grows anxious due to poor network connectivity, unable to call his wife and family, while Rahi worries because she cannot reach him.

The episode ends with Prem and Varun getting into an accident. The promo shows the police announcing that Prem has been arrested in a hit-and-run case. At the police station, Anupama and Rahi try to meet him, but Prem insists that Varun was driving the car. Meanwhile, Varun refuses to accept responsibility for the accident.