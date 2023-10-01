Bambai Meri Jaan Fame Kritika Kamra: 'Left Television At My Peak, Everyone Thought I Was Being Stupid'

Actress Kritika Kamra, who had a successful innings on small screen made a shift to silver screen with Nitin Kakkar’s Mitron. The actress had also tasted the success with her OTT debut Taandav and is now currently been seen in Milan Luthria’s Bambai Meri Jaan. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Kritika opens up about taking risks, her experience at TIFF, her personal growth as an actor and more. Excerpts:

How was your experience at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)?

It was very exciting. London is my second favourite city after Mumbai. It was a great feeling to represent there with our show. We had a fabulous screening and got a great reception. A lot of people came to see it, including press, many filmmakers and people based out in London. It was so hearting to see how the International media reacted to the show. It was encouraging.

Do you feel that it is a more satisfying time being an actor?

I think the world is becoming a smaller place as we all are consuming the content from all over the world. It is high time now that the world watches Indian content now. We all binged watched shows like Narcos, Money Heist and others. My show is dubbed in around 50 languages and being streamed in about 240 countries. For us as Indian actors too, we are getting a great exposure.

Did you have any roadblocks to play a role like this which is your long-form one?

I really enjoyed the long-form role, and think it’s the best of both the worlds. We have filmmakers who have made successful theatricals and now they are venturing into OTT platforms. It feels like shooting approximately three shows to create one digital show. There’s a lot of detailing that goes into the making. It gives you enough time as an actor to perform and to watch as a viewer and understand their dynamics with other characters. If the multiple tracks are well-written, its a great help for us being actors to showcase the layers.

Go on…

I did Taandav prior to this show and Ali Abbas Zafar was so clear and even this one has so much to offer. I auditioned for my part in show. I didn’t know why the casting agency thought of me for this role. I can’t thank them enough though. I was surprised that people can thought of me in a role like this. I really enjoyed the process of auditioning. Since I am not from Mumbai so I had to pick up the dialect. I was the last one to get cast.

Does the comfort of auditioning being an established star comes from the sense of security for your craft?

I hope so. I think one has to think about the craft else how else will you grow especially with the way I gambled, it is something. I left my television innings when I was at my peak. Everyone around me thought that I was being stupid. I waited for my OTT debut with someone established after my theatrical debut Mitron.

