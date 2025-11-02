 'Full Of Gratitude': Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Glimpse Of His Fan Meet On 60th Birthday, Thanks Admirers For Making His Day Special - VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan attended a private fan event in Mumbai where admirers had gathered to catch a glimpse of him and celebrate the occasion. While fans had hoped to see him on the balcony, authorities had implemented strict measures for crowd control and public safety

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday by meeting his fans at a special gathering in Mumbai, despite being unable to greet them from his residence Mannat's balcony due to police restrictions.

The Bollywood superstar attended a private fan event where admirers had gathered to catch a glimpse of him and celebrate the occasion. While fans had hoped to see him on the balcony, authorities had implemented strict measures for crowd control and public safety.

Sharing a glimpse from the event on social media, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude. He wrote, "Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u."

Earlier today, SRK also apologised to his fans as he was unable to step out to greet them. On X, he wrote, "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues."

"Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all," he added.

Meanwhile, fans at the meet were thrilled to see the actor in person. Several inside photos and videos from the event have also surfaced online. Social media has also been flooded with birthday wishes, heartfelt messages, and tributes from admirers.

The actor continues to enjoy immense popularity, with fans eagerly looking forward to his upcoming projects and future appearances.

To make his day more special, the makers of his highly anticipated film King unveiled his first look from the project which is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The first look video shows the actor in an intense and high-octane action avatar. It also showcases Shah Rukh performing high-octane action sequences and ruthlessly taking down his enemies. Sporting silver hair amid scenes of bloodshed and chaos, the superstar exudes a fierce aura.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The release date of the film is not announced officially by the makers yet.

