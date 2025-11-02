 Is Shah Rukh Khan's Look In King COPIED From Brad Pitt's In F1: The Movie? Netizens Spot These Similarities
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs Shah Rukh Khan's Look In King COPIED From Brad Pitt's In F1: The Movie? Netizens Spot These Similarities

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Look In King COPIED From Brad Pitt's In F1: The Movie? Netizens Spot These Similarities

In the first look video of King, Shah Rukh Khan sports a mustard suede jacket layered over a light blue denim shirt, paired with a crossbody bag and aviator sunglasses - a combination that closely mirrors Brad Pitt’s ensemble in the 2025 film F1: The Movie

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action film King gave fans a treat on his 60th birthday with the release of its first look. While admirers celebrated the first look, social media buzzed with comparisons, as many noted a striking resemblance between SRK’s outfit and that of Hollywood star Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh sports a mustard suede jacket layered over a light blue denim shirt, paired with a crossbody bag and aviator sunglasses - a combination that closely mirrors Brad Pitt’s ensemble in the international racing drama.

The similarities were immediately noticed by fans, who flooded social media with reactions. Several fans praised the look as “internationally inspired". Others accused the makers of copying Brad Pitt’s style.

"SRK copied Brad pitt in #King," wrote a user on X. Another joked, "Hahahah what is this.. aise kaise copy kar dete hai yaar. Haddd hai aur kya hi expect kar sakte hai bollywood se."

FPJ Shorts
Metro Line 3 Sees Passenger Surge After Inauguration Of Final Phase
Metro Line 3 Sees Passenger Surge After Inauguration Of Final Phase
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Take 2 Wickets In Quick Succession; SA 78-2
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Take 2 Wickets In Quick Succession; SA 78-2
DMK-Led Multi-Party Meet To Move Supreme Court Against EC’s Special Revision Drive
DMK-Led Multi-Party Meet To Move Supreme Court Against EC’s Special Revision Drive
Canadian PM Mark Carney Highlights ‘Progress’ With India Amid Trade Tensions With US - VIDEO
Canadian PM Mark Carney Highlights ‘Progress’ With India Amid Trade Tensions With US - VIDEO

Here's how others reacted:

The buzz around the first look of King has only heightened anticipation for the film, which promises to be an adrenaline-packed action entertainer. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to showcase Shah Rukh in a new avatar, blending rugged charm with high-octane thrills.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer to see if the film’s action sequences live up to the hype surrounding its star-studded aesthetic.

Besides Shah Rukh in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the release date of the film is not announced officially by the makers yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Look In King COPIED From Brad Pitt's In F1: The Movie? Netizens Spot These...

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Look In King COPIED From Brad Pitt's In F1: The Movie? Netizens Spot These...

14-Month-Old Jack Bieber Channels Dad Justin Bieber's Iconic 2010 Look For Halloween

14-Month-Old Jack Bieber Channels Dad Justin Bieber's Iconic 2010 Look For Halloween

Shah Rukh Khan Apologises For Not Stepping Out To Greet Fans On His 60th Birthday Due To Police...

Shah Rukh Khan Apologises For Not Stepping Out To Greet Fans On His 60th Birthday Due To Police...

Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Hemwanti Devi Dies At 89 In Bihar; Family Shares Statement

Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Hemwanti Devi Dies At 89 In Bihar; Family Shares Statement

Siddharth Anand Takes Indirect Dig At Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Prabhas While Wishing Shah Rukh Khan On...

Siddharth Anand Takes Indirect Dig At Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Prabhas While Wishing Shah Rukh Khan On...