Is Shah Rukh Khan's Look In King COPIED From Brad Pitt's In F1: The Movie? Netizens Spot These Similarities

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action film King gave fans a treat on his 60th birthday with the release of its first look. While admirers celebrated the first look, social media buzzed with comparisons, as many noted a striking resemblance between SRK’s outfit and that of Hollywood star Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh sports a mustard suede jacket layered over a light blue denim shirt, paired with a crossbody bag and aviator sunglasses - a combination that closely mirrors Brad Pitt’s ensemble in the international racing drama.

The similarities were immediately noticed by fans, who flooded social media with reactions. Several fans praised the look as “internationally inspired". Others accused the makers of copying Brad Pitt’s style.

"SRK copied Brad pitt in #King," wrote a user on X. Another joked, "Hahahah what is this.. aise kaise copy kar dete hai yaar. Haddd hai aur kya hi expect kar sakte hai bollywood se."

Here's how others reacted:

Oh, #BradPitt tried the brown-jacket-blue-shirt combo? Cute.#ShahRukhKhan’s been doing it since 2017 — and making it look like royalty ever since. 👑



Why are we debating on fashion when charisma is the main character? 😏🔥#SRK #King #SiddharthAnand #KingMovie #KingTitleReveal pic.twitter.com/NGZEc0m6IN — SD Filmy News (@SDFilmyNews) November 2, 2025

SRK already had this look in 2017. So by your shitty logic, brad pitt copied srk?? pic.twitter.com/9N1dRcq7fp — Jethiyaaaa (@Ae_Jethiyaaaa) November 2, 2025

The buzz around the first look of King has only heightened anticipation for the film, which promises to be an adrenaline-packed action entertainer. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to showcase Shah Rukh in a new avatar, blending rugged charm with high-octane thrills.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer to see if the film’s action sequences live up to the hype surrounding its star-studded aesthetic.

Besides Shah Rukh in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the release date of the film is not announced officially by the makers yet.