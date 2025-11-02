Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Officially Introduced As New Naagin By Ektaa Kapoor On Bigg Boss 19; Watch Video

After months of speculation and fan theories, the wait is finally over as the makers of Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 officially announced actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the new lead of the upcoming show. The revelation was made during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Ektaa herself appeared as a special guest on the reality show and introduced Priyanka as the new Naagin in the presence of host Salman Khan.

It marked a full-circle moment for Priyanka, who first gained national recognition on Bigg Boss 16, where she was among the top three finalists.

Finally the wait is over -excited to see our priyanka as the new Naagin 🐍❤️#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #Naagin7 pic.twitter.com/KnyoPhjROD — Salena (@SalenaG14079110) November 2, 2025

Speaking about her casting, Priyanka said, “I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ekta ma’am said she found her next Naagin and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour. I’ve always believed that some roles demand an actor to be more than a character. They challenge your strength, your range, and your spirit, and this one is exactly that for me."

She added, "Taking charge of the Naagin universe is a huge responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to uphold it. To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny’s plan. I’m super grateful to COLORS and Balaji Telefilms for trusting me with this throne and for giving me a story that’s truly going down in hiss-tory as pure serpentainment."

The Naagin franchise, produced by Balaji Telefilms, remains one of Indian television’s longest-running fantasy dramas.

Over the years, it has featured several popular faces, including Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, and Tejasswi Prakash, each adding their own flair to the role of the mystical serpent.

Further details about the storyline and premiere date are expected to be announced soon by the makers.