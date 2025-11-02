Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 2: Mihir Lashes Out At Tulsi & Angad For Helping Vrinda

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Sunday, November 2), Angad visits Mitali’s house, where Noina tells him that all their jewellery has gone missing. Angad suggests filing a police complaint, but Noina points out that there are no signs of a break-in. Suddenly, Suchu screams and calls Noina to her room. When Noina and Angad rush there, they are shocked to find Mitali sitting on top of a cupboard, wearing all the missing jewellery. Moments later, Mitali jumps down from the cupboard, leaving them stunned.

Angad tells Noina and Suchu about what Mitali did the previous day at the restaurant and explains that he had gone to the cemetery to find out what the issue was. He adds that he has discovered Mitali may have a connection to the death of a boy named Bantu.

Angad tells Noina and Suchu that they will get Mitali treated. Noina also pleads with him not to break off the marriage with Mitali, but Angad assures her that he has no such intention.

Preparations are underway for Angad and Mitali’s mehendi ceremony in Shanti Niketan. At that moment, Mihir tells everyone that he wants to speak to them. He says he wants to discuss Pari’s wedding and adds that since the house is already in a wedding mood, they should also move forward with discussions about his and Ranvijay’s wedding.

Noina calls Mihir to the police station, where Ranvijay is also present. Ranvijay explains that Suhas set fire at the office and that he caught him and brought him there. Suhas is seen behind bars. When Mihir asks Suhas why he started the fire, Suhas tells him to go and ask Angad. It turns out that the entire incident was planned by Suhas and Ranvijay. Meanwhile, Ranvijay tries to impress Mihir by charming him and buttering him up.

Angad explains to Mihir why Suhas had mentioned his name. Tulsi tells Mihir everything about Angad and Vrinda, but Mihir becomes furious with both Tulsi and Angad. He praises Ranvijay, only for Tulsi to point out that Ranvijay and Suhas are friends. However, Mihir refuses to listen to Tulsi at all.

Pari asks Ranvijay over the phone why Suhas has been put in jail. Ranvijay then explains his plan to her and assures her that he will get Suhas out of jail in a few days.

Angad calls Vrinda to meet him. When they meet, Angad explains everything to her about Mitali’s condition. Vrinda says that she doesn’t fully believe it, but if he truly means it, she will stand by him. While they are talking, Vrinda’s mother, Malti, sees them and silently hopes that Vrinda and Angad will get married.