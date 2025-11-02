'Repeating History With A 21-Year-Old': Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Accuses Him Of Lying & 'Hiding Facts'

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond the show. His ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, recently made shocking allegations against him, claiming that he was unfaithful during their marriage. Akanksha once again lashed out at Abhishek and called him a 'liar'. She also accused him of 'hiding facts'.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday (November 2), Akanksha shared a clip in which Abhishek is seen talking to Gaurav Khanna about his past.

Reacting to it, Akanksha wrote, "He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life - that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women too."

"He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age, and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years he's been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old (Ashnoor Kaur). Clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary," she added.

On a concluding note, Akanksha wrote, "I'm not here for drama or revenge - I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant."

Abhishek shares a close bond with Ashnoor inside the Bigg Boss house.

During one of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan even hinted at Akanksha's possible entry as a wildcard contestant and indirectly told Abhishek, in front of all the housemates, that his ex-wife might be speaking about him outside the house.

While netizens pointed out that the two had reportedly parted ways in 2020 and questioned why Akanksha was bringing up the matter now, she later clarified that their separation actually took place on August 18, 2023, and hit back at trolls who claimed she was exposing him 'after six years.'