'Only The Guilty Feel Threatened': Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Shares Cryptic Note Amid Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Entry Rumours

Abhishek Bajaj, who is currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, has been making headlines for his personal life after his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, recently made shocking revelations about him, alleging that he was disloyal during their marriage. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan even hinted at Akanksha's possible entry as a wildcard contestant and indirectly told Abhishek, in front of all the housemates, that his ex-wife might be speaking about him outside the house.

Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Shares Cryptic Note

While netizens pointed out that the two had reportedly parted ways in 2020 and questioned why Akanksha was bringing up the matter now, she clarified that their separation actually took place on August 18, 2023, and hit back at trolls who claimed she was exposing him 'after six years.'

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday evening, October 26, Akanksha wrote, "For those saying I ‘came after six years’—please’, get your facts right. We parted ways on August 18, 2023. You asked for the truth, I gave it. Now suddenly I’m the problem? If only you knew the full story, you wouldn’t mock… you’d understand. Truth doesn’t shake the innocent — only the guilty feel threatened."

What Salman Khan Said

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman slammed Malti Chahar for discussing the outside world inside the house, which is against the rules. He also hinted that another wildcard contestant is about to enter, adding that whoever comes in, male or female, will bring a lot of drama with them.

Then, Salman made a cryptic remark, saying, "There are wives, and there are ex-wives too. So when you reach a certain level of fame and they don’t, then in order to come back into the limelight, they will either praise you or open up dangerous boxes of dark secrets, which are now being opened." Pointing at Abhishek, he added, "Right, Abhishek? Everyone’s past, good and bad, eventually comes out. So all of you should remember, just as you are interested in Tanya’s information, others are equally interested in hearing yours."



Later, Abhishek was seen discussing Salman’s 'ex-wife' remark with Ashnoor Kaur. Worried, he asked her, "Woh yahan toh nahi aayegi? (She won’t be coming here, will she?)" to which Ashnoor replied, "No." She then asked, "Is she an actor?" Before he could respond, Abhishek was asked to fix his mic.