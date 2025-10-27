 'I Respect And Love It, But...': Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Why She Never Thought Of Joining Film Industry
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, decided to stay away from films, and her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is following in her mother's footsteps. She is not interested in acting, and recently, in an interview, she revealed that even though she respects and loves the industry, her passion lies somewhere else.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Navya Naveli Nanda

During an interview with Mojo Story, when she was asked if she ever thought of joining movies, Navya said,  “No, never. I always get asked this… and I don’t know why. I feel like I was always raised in a way that my parents told me that don’t do something if you’re not 100% passionate or confident or it’s something that you really want to do. It was never something that I wanted to do. I always was fascinated by tractors, my dad and what he was doing. And when he’d come back from work I’d talk to him about it. That to me was far more exciting.”

Navya further revealed that she enjoys watching movies and listening to music. She constantly watches the work that her family does.

Navya Naveli Nanda's Secret Talent

During the interview, Navya further revealed a secret talent of hers. She said, "One of my secret talents is that I know the hook steps for any song possible. I love it for what it is, the medium that it is, because I think it holds a lot of power.”

Navya, who is an entrepreneur, stated that she respects and loves the film industry, but she is interested in something else. She said,  “I respect it and love it for what it is but I never wanted to be a part of it. My interests and my excitement and passion lies somewhere else.”

Meanwhile, Navya's brother, Agastya Nanda, decided to become an actor. He made his debut with The Archies and will next be seen in Ikkis.

