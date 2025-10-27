Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Red Flag: Men, Take A Note!

X

Dakota Johnson has never been one to shy away from expressing herself- whether it’s through her work or her wardrobe. The Fifty Shades of Grey star, known for her effortlessly daring fashion choices, recently gave fans a peek into her personal style philosophy during a candid Q&A with Vogue Germany. From describing her aesthetic in three cheeky words to calling out her ultimate fashion red flag, the 36-year-old actress once again proved she’s refreshingly authentic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dakota Johnson describes her style in three words

When asked to sum up her style in just three words, Johnson didn’t hesitate to throw a playful curveball. With a mischievous grin, she said, “Slutty.” She quickly clarified, “There’s nothing wrong with being slutty, okay? It depends on my mood, really.” Adding more context, she described her overall fashion sense as “comfortable, chic, and a little bit mysterious.”

The Madame Web star has long been known for balancing sensuality with sophistication- often choosing ensembles that are both bold and understated, reflecting her confidence and free-spirited personality.

The fashion red flag that makes Dakota Johnson run

When it comes to fashion turn-offs, Dakota doesn’t hold back. Without missing a beat, she declared that her biggest red flag is “men who wear flip-flops in public.” Laughing, she added one simple piece of advice: “Run.”

The actress also reflected on some of her past fashion moments and admitted that low-rise jeans- specifically those infamous early 2000s styles with super short zippers-are something she would never wear again. “Like really, like Frankie B jeans with the zipper that was like this long,” she joked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Dakota Johnson Embraces Daring Fashion

Johnson’s fearless approach to fashion comes from a place of self-acceptance. “I really don’t care. I’ve been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them,” she told Vogue Germany.

She credits her confidence to her mother, actress Melanie Griffith. “My mom was very open about the topic of bodies,” Dakota shared. “She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful. That’s something really important for a young girl because we’re constantly told we’re not good enough.”

Beyond acting, Dakota continues to influence the fashion world with her bold choices and unapologetic attitude- making her one of Hollywood’s most authentic and stylish stars.