Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 27th, 2025 To Nov 2nd, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 27, 2025
Dear Aries, it’s time to break free from stagnation and reignite your momentum. This phase calls for action and forward movement — don’t overthink the small details, just get started. Be mindful of your words
Dear Taurus, this week marks the beginning of a new journey. You may be stepping away from a traditional or conventional path and taking a leap of faith by trusting your instincts and going after what you feel is right
Dear Gemini, work, career, or financial responsibilities could feel demanding. Keep your approach strategic. Be mindful of rising stress levels or changes in sleep patterns. Take intentional breaks to rest and recharge
Dear Cancerians, this week highlights your finances and overall material well-being. You may still find yourself over analyzing or seeking “more.” Do not trust situations without proper scrutiny — red flags should not be ignored
Dear Leo, this week multiple responsibilities may demand your time and energy. A decision or important news could set you free from something. In relationships, someone or something from the past could resurface
Dear Virgo, this week highlights finances, resources, and balance in give-and-take. It is time to pursue your financial and career goals with focus and determination. Well-deserved success and recognition are on the horizon.
Dear Libra, this week is about leaving behind confusion, uncertainty, and self-doubt. Keep your eyes on your professional and financial goals, as this phase calls for dedication, discipline, and sound judgment. Teamwork shall be key.
Dear Scorpio, this week brings a surge of energy, creativity, and fresh ideas. Expect fun, friendships, and heartwarming exchanges that lift your spirits. Healing energy surrounds you, and a wish fulfilment is on the horizon
Dear Sagittarius, this week marks the closure of an emotional chapter and the beginning of a new one. Matters related to home and family may take centre stage, Approach these dialogues with clarity, confidence, and practicality.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings a significant choice — one that may highlight how you and a particular person or situation are fundamentally different. Take time to reflect and investigate the truth.
Dear Aquarius, this week ignites your passion and drive, bringing a wave of enthusiasm, creativity, and forward momentum. You will feel reawakened, eager to explore new ideas and possibilities. Travel is in the cards
Dear Pisces, this week ushers in sudden shifts. A truth may come to light, pushing you out of stagnation and into action. Some disruption on the home or family front may occur, but trust that it is steering you toward growth.