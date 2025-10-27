 From Period Cramps To PCOS: 5 Simple Ways To Deal With Menstrual Issues
From Period Cramps To PCOS: 5 Simple Ways To Deal With Menstrual Issues

Ayurveda offers holistic solutions to period-related troubles, from cramps to PCOS.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Canva

From a girl's first period to menopause, many women face a range of menstrual health challenges. It's uncommon for someone to go through life without any period-related issues.

That's why it's helpful for girls and women to learn about common period problems and explore Ayurvedic tips that can make each month easier. Patanjali also has products that may help manage your period more comfortably.

article-image

Menstrual Issues

Many women experience issues like irregular periods, heavy bleeding, painful cramps, or mood swings. Some of these problems have existed for centuries, while others are linked to modern lifestyle changes, hormonal imbalances, PCOS, weight changes, or thyroid conditions.

In Ayurveda, the Doshas' imbalances lead to issues in the cycle. While an imbalance in Pitta Dosha can cause heavy bleeding and mood swings, Vata Dosha imbalance can cause irregular periods and swelling, and Kapha Dosha imbalance leads to PCOS issues and weight troubles.

Ayurveda offers valuable tips for managing menstrual issues, and Patanjali provides Ayurvedic products to support their management.

5 Ayurvedic Simple Tips for Healthy Menstruation

1. Diet: Avoid anything processed, fried, oily, that causes bloating or aggravating the Vata Dosha. Indulge in vegetables with high fibre content, leafy veggies with magnesium, and nuts, legumes, and whole grains with phytoestrogens. Opt for healthy carbs and fats.

2. Hydration: A good hydration cycle helps alleviate issues like bloating, cramps, and headaches. It keeps the blood flow regular and also balances the hormones. You don’t dehydrate or retain water. Drink regular water or herbal teas like ginger and lemon ones.

3. Herbs: Ayurvedic herbs aid in managing menstrual issues, ranging from pain and flow to irregularity. Choose herbs like Shatavari, Turmeric, Ginger, Triphala, Cumin, Aloe Vera, Ashoka, and Lodhra.

4. Exercise: A regular exercise regimen helps with health issues and weight, which, in turn, keeps your cycles regular and healthy. Yoga and Pranayama work wonders to manage menstrual troubles as they support blood circulation around the pelvic section and provide relief too.

5. Lifestyle: Your lifestyle choices can help manage related troubles. A hot water bath or shower and hot water bags provide relief from pain. Wear comfy clothes to avoid pressure on the body. Simple massages act as pain relievers. Meditation relaxes your mind and body.

Apart from Ayurveda and related tips, you can pick Patanjali products to get relief from menstrual troubles. Patanjali Divya Raj Pravartini Vati (21 Gms) is a great choice to manage period issues like scanty ones. It contains Ayurvedic herbs like Carrot Seeds, Shuddh Hing, and Soya.

Or opt for Divya Ashokarista (450 Ml) to manage menstrual issues like heavy bleeding, cramps, and irregular periods, while providing immunity, pain relief, and managing infections. It contains herbs like Ashoka, Haritaki, Amalaki, Sunthi, and Jiraka.

Pick Divya Patrangasav (450 Ml) to deal with menstrual heavy bleeding, menstrual pain, backache, and anemia. It has herbs like Patangkasth, Cinnamon, Saffron, Daru Haldi, Kali Sariva, Bhangra, Munakka, and Gudhal.

Menstrual troubles can make life difficult for women. But with the right medical help, simple tips, Ayurveda, and Patanjali, you can manage those issues with relative ease.

