Maitreyi Ramakrishnan To Dakota Johnson: Hollywood A-Listers Stun At Vogue World Show

Vogue World 2025: Hollywood | Image Courtesy: X (@linda)

When Hollywood meets high fashion, expect the spotlight to burn brighter than ever. At Vogue World 2025: Hollywood, stars traded their scripts for couture, walking the red carpet like it was their own cinematic runway. Held at the iconic Paramount Pictures Studios Lot, the event redefined red-carpet glamour by merging fashion fantasy with old-school movie magic.

From dramatic silhouettes to vintage revivals, here's a breakdown of some of the head-turning looks that ruled the night:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Manish Malhotra

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan turned desi girl in a modern creation by none other than ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Her ensemble featured a pearl-studded, sculpted bodice and a gold brocade skirt, oozing vintage elegance. She paired the look with a Maitreyi wore a sheer embellished veil, a modern-day ghungat that nodded to her roots. Her styling was effortlessly rega with rhinestone heels, statement Cartier ear clips, and a delicate nose ring. With sleek side-parted hair and muted glam, she redefined cross-cultural couture in the most cinematic way possible.

Dakota Johnson in Valentino

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hollywood sensation Dakota Johnson grabbed eyeballs in a bluspink Valentino gown featuring crystal floral appliqués that shimmered with every move. The ensemble by Alessandro Michele adorned delicate tulle neckline and figure-hugging silhouette that hugged her body like a dream. Keeping her beauty signature intact with long straight hair, wispy bangs, and dewy skin, Dakota accessorised minimally with drop earrings and a sleek black clutch.

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pop icon Miley Cyrus showed that androgynous dressing can be the boldest form of chic. Dressed head-to-toe in Saint Laurent, she wore an oversized trench cinched at the waist over a crisp white shirt, a modern take on power dressing with a rebellious twist. Accessories like a leather biker cap, sheer tights, and pointed slingbacks added that signature Miley edge. With dark sunnies and leather gloves sealing the deal, this look was pure rock ‘n’ roll couture.

Madison Beer in Valentino

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Singer Madison Beer brought back 90s nostalgia in a vintage Valentino mini dress that exuded playful sophistication. The black-and-white striped number, complete with an exaggerated bow detail, was complemented with strappy black sandals, a compact bag, and barely-there jewellery. Madison’s staple beauty look with soft waves and rosy tones made the ensemble feel effortlessly cool.

Hailey Bieber in Mugler

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rhode founder and fashion IT girl Hailey Bieber owned the evening in a custom Mugler leather dress straight off the Spring/Summer 2026 runway. The black creation featured a off-shoulder silhouette and dramatic cut-outs, completed with a sculpted leather rosette pinned at her chest. With slicked-back hair, statement diamond studs, and a swipe of bold gloss, Hailey shined on the runway.