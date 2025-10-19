Kim Kardashian's Face Covered Nude Look To Selena Gomez's First Appearance After Marriage: Inside Academy Museum Gala 2025

2025 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet | Image Courtesy: X (@metgalacrave)

When Hollywood meets haute couture, the result is a red carpet that could rival the Oscars, and that's exactly what happened the Academy Museum Gala 2025. The fifth annual event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18 saw the industry’s brightest stars step out in bold statements, dramatic silhouettes, and experimental glamour.

From Kim Kardashian’s faceless nude fantasy to Selena Gomez’s regal velvet return, the red carpet was a runway for playful couture. Take a look at what some of the A-listers styled at the gala:

Kim Kardashian's face-covered nude moment

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make "barely there" fashion feel mysterious. The reality mogul ditched her usual bodycon glam for an ethereal nude-toned gown that sculpted her curves in liquid-like satin. The strapless design, softly corseted, flowed into a train with rippling folds. But, what really made headlines worldwide was a sheer veil that wrapped her entire face, completed with a jaw-dropping neckpiece, that left the entire internet divided.

Jenna Ortega's metallic armor piece

Jenna Ortega once again reminded everyone that she's Hollywood's gothic darling with a taste for the unexpected. Styled by Enrique Melendez, she rocked a full look from Grace Ling’s Spring 2026 runway. The 'Wednesday' fame wore a deep chocolate-brown maxi skirt paired with a futuristic metal breastplate that molded perfectly to her torso.

Selena Gomez's dreamy comeback after wedding

Fresh off her wedding-era whites, Selena Gomez turned heads with her husband Benny Blanco at the Academy Museum Gala. The Rare Beauty founder made her first red carpet appearance after marriage in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The black velvet number featured intricate rhinestone details, complemented by a structured tuxedo jacket perched effortlessly on her shoulders. Her shiny engagement ring, few dainty diamond jewels and burgundy lips sealed the look.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber's couture swap

Two of fashion's most-watched It-girls decided to have a little fun this year. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber switched up their signature aesthetics and even stylists. Bieber stunned in a Schiaparelli couture corset gown (a very "Kendall-coded" pick), styled by Andrew Mukamal. Meanwhile, Kendall opted for an understated black draped dress from The Row (a Rhode-core move if there ever was one), styled by Danielle Goldberg. It was a playful, meta-fashion moment that sent both fans and fashion lovers into frenzy.