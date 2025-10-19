What Is 'Abhyang Snan' Ritual Maharashtians Perform On Narak Chaturdashi? Know Health Benefits

X/VijayFoundation

Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before the grand festival of Diwali and holds deep spiritual meaning in Indian culture. The day commemorates the triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the victory of light and purity over darkness and negativity. Beyond mythological importance, the day carries a powerful message of cleansing and renewal, both physical and spiritual, through the traditional Abhyanga Ubtan Snan ritual.

What is Abhyanga ubtan snan?

This ancient Ayurvedic ritual combines three holistic steps, Abhyanga (oil massage), Ubtan (herbal paste application), and Snan (bathing), to purify the body, revitalise the mind, and prepare the spirit for Diwali’s divine energy.

Step 1: Abhyanga

Abhyanga, the first stage of this ritual, involves massaging the entire body with warm oil-traditionally sesame, coconut, or mustard oil. In Ayurveda, this practice is revered for balancing Vata dosha, which governs movement and is often responsible for dryness and fatigue. Regular oil massage helps delay ageing, improve sleep quality, reduce body and eye strain, and deeply nourish the skin. The warmth of the oil calms the nervous system, relieves stress, and leaves the skin soft and glowing.

Step 2: Ubtan

After the oil massage, an Ubtan (a natural herbal paste) is applied to the body. Ubtan acts as an exfoliator, detoxifier, and skin brightener. Ubtan made from turmeric, sandalwood, rose petals, manjistha, sariva, and sesame seeds helps remove excess oil, reduce Kapha and Meda dhatu (fat tissues), and strengthen muscles. This Ayurvedic blend not only eliminates dead skin cells but also enhances circulation, making the skin appear more radiant and youthful. Ubtan recipes can be customised according to one’s body type, for instance, adding sandalwood for cooling Pitta skin types or turmeric for oily and acne-prone skin.

Step 3: Snan

The ritual concludes with Snan, a symbolic and spiritual bath that signifies purification and new beginnings. Using warm water infused with herbal ingredients helps open pores, stimulate circulation, and remove toxins.

In Ayurveda, bathing is seen as an act of self-respect and devotion, fostering inner balance and harmony.

Beyond Tradition

Modern wellness experts have begun integrating Abhyanga Ubtan Snan into self-care routines for its proven health benefits. The ritual improves skin texture, relieves muscle tension, enhances sleep, and promotes mental calmness, aligning perfectly with today’s holistic wellness trends.

So, as Choti Diwali approaches, begin your day with the sacred Abhyanga Ubtan Snan to not only purify your body but also awaken your spirit, ready to welcome Diwali’s light with health, happiness, and radiance.