Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'

London’s British Museum hosted its glamorous annual gala, popularly known as the Pink Ball, co-chaired by Isha Ambani. The star-studded cultural fundraiser saw the presence of global dignitaries, artists, and style icons. Among them was Akshata Murty, wife of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who drew significant attention-but not all of it positive, for her bold fashion choice.

Akshata Murty’s pink and red gown sparks debate

For the prestigious evening, Akshata opted for a pink and red striped strapless silk gown featuring a convex-cut neckline and figure-hugging column silhouette. The floor-length ensemble blended two vibrant shades often seen as difficult to pair. She completed her look with a gold maang tika, embellished silver potli bag, bracelets, and red bow-detailed heels.

Her makeup leaned glamorous, with deep wine lips, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, and a dewy glow, while her hair was styled in soft, centre-parted waves. Despite her elegant styling, social media users seemed unimpressed by the overall look.

Internet divided over Akshata’s style

Soon after photos from the event surfaced online, the internet buzzed with mixed reactions. Several users took to social media to express disapproval over her colour choice and accessories. One commenter quipped, “This time it's a SORRY. Have to be honest. Can't praise the style statement”

Another wrote, “Please fire your stylist,” while a user mocked her jewellery, saying, “What is this jugad maang tika… can’t believe this styling for the daughter of Infosys founder.” Some even compared her gown to household items- calling it “a curtain” or “I thought she was a fashion designer. Her dress looks like bath towel wrapped around her.”

Yet, a few defended her risk-taking approach, noting that her confidence and individuality stood out amid conventional red-carpet looks.

Akshata Murty on attending the Pink Ball

Despite the online trolling, Akshata seemed unfazed. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she posted pictures from the evening, writing:

“Last night we had the privilege of joining the very first Pink Ball at the British Museum. It was an extraordinary celebration of culture that highlighted how vital museums are as guardians of our past and champions of discovery.”