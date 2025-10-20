 Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAkshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'

Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'

Soon after photos from the event surfaced online, the internet buzzed with mixed reactions. Several users took to social media to express disapproval over her colour choice and accessories

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

London’s British Museum hosted its glamorous annual gala, popularly known as the Pink Ball, co-chaired by Isha Ambani. The star-studded cultural fundraiser saw the presence of global dignitaries, artists, and style icons. Among them was Akshata Murty, wife of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who drew significant attention-but not all of it positive, for her bold fashion choice.

Akshata Murty’s pink and red gown sparks debate

For the prestigious evening, Akshata opted for a pink and red striped strapless silk gown featuring a convex-cut neckline and figure-hugging column silhouette. The floor-length ensemble blended two vibrant shades often seen as difficult to pair. She completed her look with a gold maang tika, embellished silver potli bag, bracelets, and red bow-detailed heels.

Her makeup leaned glamorous, with deep wine lips, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, and a dewy glow, while her hair was styled in soft, centre-parted waves. Despite her elegant styling, social media users seemed unimpressed by the overall look.

FPJ Shorts
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Blending Swiss Values With American Curriculum: Inside Leysin American School's Global Approach
Canon Pixma G3770 Review: Can This Budget All-In-One Printer Handle Your Home and Office Needs?
Canon Pixma G3770 Review: Can This Budget All-In-One Printer Handle Your Home and Office Needs?
Bengaluru Police Book Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Senior Executive In Abetment To Suicide Case Of Employee
Bengaluru Police Book Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Senior Executive In Abetment To Suicide Case Of Employee
Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would Like To Work In Hindi Movies
Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would Like To Work In Hindi Movies

Internet divided over Akshata’s style

Soon after photos from the event surfaced online, the internet buzzed with mixed reactions. Several users took to social media to express disapproval over her colour choice and accessories. One commenter quipped, “This time it's a SORRY. Have to be honest. Can't praise the style statement”

Another wrote, “Please fire your stylist,” while a user mocked her jewellery, saying, “What is this jugad maang tika… can’t believe this styling for the daughter of Infosys founder.” Some even compared her gown to household items- calling it “a curtain” or “I thought she was a fashion designer. Her dress looks like bath towel wrapped around her.”

Yet, a few defended her risk-taking approach, noting that her confidence and individuality stood out amid conventional red-carpet looks.

Akshata Murty on attending the Pink Ball

Despite the online trolling, Akshata seemed unfazed. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she posted pictures from the evening, writing:
“Last night we had the privilege of joining the very first Pink Ball at the British Museum. It was an extraordinary celebration of culture that highlighted how vital museums are as guardians of our past and champions of discovery.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anant & Radhika Ambani Distribute Chocolate To Orphan Kids On Diwali 2025: WATCH

Anant & Radhika Ambani Distribute Chocolate To Orphan Kids On Diwali 2025: WATCH

Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said,...

Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said,...

Kanika Kapoor's Voluminous Pastel Gown Turns Heads At Pink Ball 2025

Kanika Kapoor's Voluminous Pastel Gown Turns Heads At Pink Ball 2025

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 20th, 2025 To Oct 26th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 20th, 2025 To Oct 26th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 20th, 2025 To Oct 26th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 20th, 2025 To Oct 26th, 2025 For All Zodiac...