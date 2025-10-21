'On A Daily Basis, Hate From Men Is A Regular Thing': Digital Content Creator Shreemayi Reddy Opens Up About Trolls & Getting Hate Online

Shreemayi Reddy | Image: Kind courtesy Shreemayi Reddy/Instagram

Content creator Shreemayi Reddy has got a feed full of stylish outfits. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg. She is an inspiration for brown-skinned girls, especially women from Telangana.

Back in 2019, she created her very first piece of content at the age of 21 and posted it on WordPress. "It was a blog on how to style animal prints," she reveals.

In 2024, the civil engineer-turned-wellness enthusiast ranked 67 among Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars.

In an interview with FPJ, she speaks about fashion, creating content, finding beauty and inspiration, top beauty hacks and tips to be a successful influencer.

Earliest memory of glamming and styling-up

I studied in a convent school where we could not experiment with fashion. However, we had that one day in a year, when we could unleash our glam dreams. That was my favourite day and I would always be the best-dressed.

What do you love about creating content around beauty, fashion, lifestyle?

It's the creative freedom. Beauty, fashion and lifestyle let me merge aesthetics with storytelling. It is also deeply rewarding to know that my content can inspire someone whether it's helping them find their personal style, building confidence, or simplifying their beauty routine.

At what age did you create your first content? Did you even make money out of it?

I created my very first piece of content when I was 21 and posted it on WordPress. It was a blog on how to style animal prints.

I borrowed ₹6000 rupees from mom and got a photoshoot done. I quickly moved onto the video format. I did not make any money out of these shoots or blogs back then, but I enjoyed doing it so much.

How many hours daily did you invest in the early days of reel creation? How much time goes into it now?

My early days of content creation were when I was in the final year of engineering. I would take one day off during the week along with the weekend to film. I was very consistent.

Content creation does consume a lot of time, but I enjoy every bit of it. Now, while the process is more streamlined, I still dedicate six hours daily, since content creation is not just about filming — it's about research, planning, and engaging with the community.

Do you ever run out of ideas?

Like any creator, there are days when inspiration feels low. But I have learned that taking breaks, observing trends, and listening to my audience always sparks fresh ideas.



⁠Where do you find your beauty and makeup inspiration?

I draw inspiration from a mix of sources global runway trends, Indian traditions and culture and creators across the world.

Sometimes even everyday life colours, moods, or festivals inspire a look. But planning takes a lot of time because I like to come up with something different every time.

Your top beauty hacks for Indian skin types?

1. Multitasking products are a game-changer.

2. A simple ice facial before makeup makes it last longer.

3. Minimal skincare with the right actives (niacinamide, vitamin C, retinol when needed) works best.

What does a beauty influencer's daily skincare routine look like?

This is what my routine looks like:

Mornings: Gentle cleanser, vitamin C serum, moisturizer and sunscreen. Night: Double cleansing, niacinamide or retinol (on alternate days) and moisturizer.

For me less is more, and consistency is everything.

What are your tips to be a successful influencer?

Consistency, authenticity, and adaptability. Trends keep shifting, but staying true to your personal voice and being regular with content is what builds trust and longevity.

What was your experience like getting haircuts during your childhood?

As a child, my dad used to cut my hair with a scale. Now I'm building something for kids (First Cut) that I never got to have and it is a very emotional moment.

⁠Most brutal thing a troll has ever said to you? How do you deal with them?

I wish I could just name one, but on daily basis hate from men is a regular thing. Be it about the colour of my skin, my looks, or my imperfections or sometimes even my existence. Over time, I have grown to ignore them, but sometime when I am low, it does take a toll on me. I then spend time with my loved ones.

⁠Any tips for newbies into beauty blogging?

Start with whatever you have. Be consistent. Don't obsess over perfection. People connect more with authenticity than filters. Find your niche whether it is beauty, education, tech or entertainment. Be you!

Most expensive beauty investment?

I have been using the viral age-boosting, skincare tool and it's worth every penny.