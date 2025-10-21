 Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How

Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How

Six-year-old German–Tamil prodigy Shivankh Varun Varadharajan, born in Dubai, has set a Guinness World Record for identifying 16 classical composers by ear in 60 seconds.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Meet Shivankh Varun Varadharajan | Image Courtesy: X (@kausi.official)

At just six years old, Shivankh Varun Varadharajan has done something even seasoned musicians might find impossible. The German–Tamil prodigy, born in Dubai, has set a Guinness World Record for identifying the most classical music composers by ear in one minute, an extraordinary display of musical intelligence and memory.

Meet Shivankh Varun Varadharajan

On September 14, 2025, in Dubai, the young maestro recognised excerpts from 16 renowned composers within 60 seconds. As per the report, the list included legends such as Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Liszt, Richard Strauss, Johann Strauss, Rossini, and Brahms. Each piece was played briefly, and Shivankh identified them all without hesitation.

Read Also
'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applauds...
article-image

Guinness World Records described his accomplishment as “an extraordinary musical gift”, highlighting his rare ability to discern complex compositions purely by ear. His exceptional listening skills were evident long before this achievement; family members recall that he could respond accurately to rhythm and melody before the age of three. Over time, his ear for music became so sharp that he could differentiate between two similar pieces within seconds.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

During the official record attempt, Shivankh maintained remarkable composure. As random excerpts of classical masterpieces filled the room, he confidently named each composer, one after another, earning spontaneous applause from the audience and adjudicators alike. His achievement not only secured him a world record but also a spot among the youngest musical prodigies in history.

Read Also
₹6 crore Ramayana Wax Museum Opens In Ayodhya; 50 Life-Size Wax Statues Narrate Story Of Ramayana,...
article-image

Internet hails the little genius

Social media lit up with admiration and pride. One user commented, “Congratulations superstar!!! So proud of you, Varun kutty!!! 👏😍🥰♥️” while another wrote, “Wow, proud of Shivankh! Nice to see Yali after ages 🤗🤗.” A third reaction simply read, “Crazy 🫡🙌🏾.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: 20+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Happy Govardhan Puja 2025: 20+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

'On A Daily Basis, Hate From Men Is A Regular Thing': Digital Content Creator Shreemayi Reddy Opens...

'On A Daily Basis, Hate From Men Is A Regular Thing': Digital Content Creator Shreemayi Reddy Opens...

Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How

Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How

'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applauds...

'Saved Lakshmi Devi': Doctor Leaves Diwali Puja To Perform Emergency Operation, Internet Applauds...

Explore How Mumbai’s Bohra Muslims Celebrate Diwali With Tradition And Festivities

Explore How Mumbai’s Bohra Muslims Celebrate Diwali With Tradition And Festivities