Indian Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Just 60 Seconds; Here's How

At just six years old, Shivankh Varun Varadharajan has done something even seasoned musicians might find impossible. The German–Tamil prodigy, born in Dubai, has set a Guinness World Record for identifying the most classical music composers by ear in one minute, an extraordinary display of musical intelligence and memory.

On September 14, 2025, in Dubai, the young maestro recognised excerpts from 16 renowned composers within 60 seconds. As per the report, the list included legends such as Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Liszt, Richard Strauss, Johann Strauss, Rossini, and Brahms. Each piece was played briefly, and Shivankh identified them all without hesitation.

Guinness World Records described his accomplishment as “an extraordinary musical gift”, highlighting his rare ability to discern complex compositions purely by ear. His exceptional listening skills were evident long before this achievement; family members recall that he could respond accurately to rhythm and melody before the age of three. Over time, his ear for music became so sharp that he could differentiate between two similar pieces within seconds.

During the official record attempt, Shivankh maintained remarkable composure. As random excerpts of classical masterpieces filled the room, he confidently named each composer, one after another, earning spontaneous applause from the audience and adjudicators alike. His achievement not only secured him a world record but also a spot among the youngest musical prodigies in history.

Internet hails the little genius

Social media lit up with admiration and pride. One user commented, “Congratulations superstar!!! So proud of you, Varun kutty!!! 👏😍🥰♥️” while another wrote, “Wow, proud of Shivankh! Nice to see Yali after ages 🤗🤗.” A third reaction simply read, “Crazy 🫡🙌🏾.”