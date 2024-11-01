Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Happy Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut Puja, is one of the significant Hindu festivals. It is celebrated the day after the auspicious festival of Diwali. This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Saturday, November 2, celebrating Lord Krishna's victory over the god of rain, Indra. Devotees across India show immense devotion by offering food and prayers to the deity Krishna, symbolising gratitude for nature.

Govardhan Puja 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja 2024 is all set to take place on November 2. The festival is marked by specific timing for rituals: Pratahkala Muhurat from 6:33 AM to 8:45 AM and Sayankala Muhurat from 3:22 PM to 5:34 PM.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2024 Wishes, Greetings and Messages

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ

Govardhan Puja 2024 | FPJ