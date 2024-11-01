Diwali 2024: Why Do We Praise Cow On Govardhan Puja?

By: Manasi Kamble | November 01, 2024

Cows are praised during Govardhan Puja because they are considered sacred animals in Hinduism and are associated with many positive qualities:

Pinterest

Mother Earth: Cows represent Mother Earth and are a source of goodness.

Pinterest

Govardhana Puja highlights Lord Krishna's love towards His devotees. Worshipping the cows is an important part of this festival.

Pinterest

Protection from negative energies: Cows are believed to protect people from ill-will and negative energies.

Pinterest

Home to gods and goddesses: Vedic scripture states that the bodies of cows are divine and holy because they are home to all the demigods and demigoddesses.

Pinterest

Krishna's protector: Krishna is often depicted as the protector of cows and is said to have a deep affection for them.

Pinterest

Devotees make effigies of Lord Krishna using cow dung because it is believed that the Goddess of wealth Lakshmi resides in cow dung.

Pinterest

Thanks For Reading!

Bhai Dooj, Gowardhan Puja celebrated with religious fervor
Find out More