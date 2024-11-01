Diwali 2024: Why Do We Praise Cow On Govardhan Puja?

By: Manasi Kamble | November 01, 2024
Cows are praised during Govardhan Puja because they are considered sacred animals in Hinduism and are associated with many positive qualities:
Mother Earth: Cows represent Mother Earth and are a source of goodness.
Govardhana Puja highlights Lord Krishna's love towards His devotees. Worshipping the cows is an important part of this festival.
Protection from negative energies: Cows are believed to protect people from ill-will and negative energies.
Home to gods and goddesses: Vedic scripture states that the bodies of cows are divine and holy because they are home to all the demigods and demigoddesses.
Krishna's protector: Krishna is often depicted as the protector of cows and is said to have a deep affection for them.
Devotees make effigies of Lord Krishna using cow dung because it is believed that the Goddess of wealth Lakshmi resides in cow dung.
