 Diwali 2024: Gowardhan Pooja Date, Muhurat, Significance And All To Know About Rituals
Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut Puja, is a Hindu celebration observed the day following Diwali. In the year 2024, it will be Saturday, November 2, celebrating Lord Krishna's triumph, Indradev.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Gowardhan Pooja | Pinterest

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu festival celebrated the day after Diwali. In 2024, it falls on Saturday, November 2, commemorating Lord Krishna's victory over the god of rain, Indra. Devotees show immense devotion by offering food and prayers to Lord Krishna, symbolizing gratitude for nature.

Govardhan Pooja 2024: Date And Time

Observed on November 2, the festival is marked by specific timing for rituals: Pratahkala Muhurat from 6:33 AM to 8:45 AM and Sayankala Muhurat from 3:22 PM to 5:34 PM.

Govardhan Pooja 2024: History

The origins of Govardhan Puja lie in the story of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to save villagers from Indra's wrath, teaching the importance of respecting nature and humility. Devotees prepare a feast known as Annakut, offering a variety of dishes made from grains and sweets to Lord Krishna to celebrate the bountiful harvest and emphasise living in harmony with nature.

Govardhan Pooja 2024: Significance

On this day, a mountain-like arrangement of food is created to symbolize Govardhan Hill and is offered to Lord Krishna in gratitude for his protection. The food is then shared as prasad with family and the community, spreading the divine grace of the occasion.

Gowardhan Pooja Significance

Gowardhan Pooja Significance | Pinterest

Govardhan Pooja 2024: Rituals

The rituals of Govardhan Puja begin with the creation of a cow dung hill, prayers, and singing hymns in praise of Lord Krishna. Devotees then perform Parikrama by circumambulating the hill, followed by arranging a feast with various dishes offered to the deity. This ritual is believed to bring prosperity, health, and protection from negative forces.

Celebrated on November 2, 2024, Govardhan Puja is a day to honor Lord Krishna's role in protecting humanity and nature. The festival emphasizes gratitude, humility, and living in harmony with the natural world, regardless of how it is celebrated.

