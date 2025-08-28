 Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 2 Aarti Live: Devotees Gather For Divine Afternoon Ritual, Watch Video
On Thursday, August 28, 2025, devotees witnessed the Day 2 afternoon aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: FPJ/Vijay Gohil

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations entered their second day, the heart of Mumbai continued to beat at Lalbaugcha Raja, the city’s most iconic Ganpati. Since 1934, this revered idol has stood as more than just a festive attraction; it symbolises Mumbai’s faith and deep-rooted devotion.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 day 2 afternoon aarti

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, devotees witnessed the Day 2 afternoon aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja. The sacred ritual, performed with grandeur and devotion, was streamed across the Mandal’s official social media handles, allowing millions to join virtually. The atmosphere at the pandal echoed with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, uniting devotees in a powerful wave of spirituality.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 live darshan

For those unable to visit in person, the Mandal has ensured round-the-clock live streaming of the idol and daily aartis. The broadcast began on August 27, 2025, at 5:00 AM and will continue uninterrupted until Anant Chaturdashi on September 7, 2025. Through the official website and social media, devotees from across the globe are able to connect with the celebrations in real-time.

Check link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

92nd year of the mandal

This year carries added significance as the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal marks its 92nd year. The 2025 pandal has been designed with a breathtaking theme inspired by Lord Tirupati Balaji, drawing thousands not only for blessings but also for its magnificent artistry.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 devotee rush

The crowd outside Lalbaugcha Raja continues to swell with each passing day. Devotees queue for over 20 hours just to catch a rare glimpse of the idol. Viral videos from the venue show long lanes filled with people chanting and praying, turning the darshan into an emotional and spiritual journey that goes beyond ritual.

