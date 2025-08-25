Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 Complete Guide: Darshan Timings, VIP Passes, Prices, How To Book Tickets Offline & Online

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: FPJ/Vijay Gohil

Every year, Mumbai transforms into a city of lights, devotion, and joy during Ganesh Chaturthi. From gigantic pandals to rhythmic dhols, the spirit of celebration paints every street. But if there’s one place that becomes the true heartbeat of the festival, it’s the iconic Lalbaug Cha Raja. Known as the “King of Lalbaug”, this Ganesh idol is not just Mumbai’s pride but also India’s most revered Ganpati.

From Bollywood A-listers and business tycoons to common citizens, lakhs of devotees stand in endless queues just for a glimpse of this divine idol. For many, visiting Lalbaug Cha Raja isn’t simply about darshan; it’s about faith, fulfilment of wishes, and experiencing an energy like no other.

So, if you’re planning to seek blessings this year, here’s your ultimate guide to Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025, according to Lalbaug Cha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Lalbaug Cha Raja Darshan 2025

The grand darshan of Lalbaug Cha Raja in 2025 begins on August 27, 2025, and continues till September 6, 2025. Over 1.5 million devotees are expected to visit daily during these 10 days, making it one of India’s largest religious gatherings.

Darshan options available:

Mukh Darshan (Face View): A clear sight of Lord Ganesha’s face for offering prayers.

Charan Sparsha Darshan (Feet Touch): Considered highly auspicious, devotees can touch the idol’s feet.

Live Online Darshan: For those unable to visit in person, a 24x7 live stream is available.

Darshan timings:

General Darshan: 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Charan Sparsha Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Mukh Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Online Darshan: 24 Hours

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 VIP passes and prices

For devotees who wish to avoid long queues, VIP passes are available. These tickets allow smoother entry and shorter waiting times. While the final price list will be announced by the committee closer to the festival, here's the expected range:

General Darshan: Rs 50

VIP Darshan: Rs 200

Special Darshan: Rs 500

These prices may vary slightly depending on the official announcement. VIP passes are especially helpful for elderly devotees, children, and those visiting on peak days.

How to book Lalbaug Cha Raja VIP tickets online

Online booking is the most convenient way to secure your slot. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official Lalbaug Cha Raja website.

Log in with your registered account or sign up using your mobile number.

Go to Darshan Ticket Booking under online services.

Select your preferred darshan type, date, and time slot.

Enter details such as name, age, gender, address, mobile number, and email ID.

Upload a valid ID proof (Aadhar, PAN, etc.).

Proceed to payment (UPI, cards, and net banking accepted).

Once successful, you'll receive your ticket confirmation via SMS and email.

Carry a printout or digital copy of your ticket while visiting the pandal.

How to book Lalbaug Cha Raja VIP tickets offline

Prefer booking in person? Here’s how you can get tickets at the temple counter:

Visit the Lalbaug Cha Raja temple counter during the festival.

Request the VIP Darshan ticket application form.

Choose the type of darshan, date, and slot (subject to availability).

Fill in your details, including name, age, gender, address, and mobile number.

Attach a copy of your valid ID proof.

Make the payment at the counter.

Collect your ticket confirmation slip and SMS alert.

Carry these documents on the day of your darshan.

Tips for a smooth darshan experience

Book early: VIP slots fill quickly, especially for weekends.

Carry ID proof: Security checks are strict.

Check timings: Plan your visit early morning or late at night to avoid peak rush.

Use official sources: Book only via the official website or authorised counters to avoid fraud.

Be patient: Despite VIP access, some waiting time is expected given the massive crowds.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Why Lalbaug Cha Raja is special

Lalbaug Cha Raja isn’t just a Ganesh idol; it’s a living tradition. Established in 1934 by local fishermen and vendors, it soon became Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati. Popularly called “Navasacha Ganpati”, meaning the deity who grants wishes, Lalbaug Cha Raja is believed to fulfil the deepest desires of devotees who pray with faith.

So, if you’re planning to visit Lalbaug Cha Raja in 2025, prepare yourself for an unforgettable spiritual journey. With darshan starting from August 27 and ending on September 6, this 10-day celebration promises grandeur, faith, and the true essence of Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi.