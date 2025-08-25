Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025: Lesser-Known Facts About Mumbai's Iconic 50-Foot Long Ganpati

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 25, 2025

The first look of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 was unveiled on August 24, revealing a grand 50-foot idol draped in a maroon pithambar and adorned with a majestic mukut and chakra

Images Courtesy: varinder Chawla

This year’s mandap design resembles a royal palace, highlighted with golden thrones, velvet curtains, and shimmering lights

The idol’s covering velvet curtain was reportedly stitched by Muslim artisans, showcasing the spirit of communal harmony behind the celebration

Lalbaugcha Raja traces its origins back to 1934, when local vendors and fishermen, distressed after the Peru Chawl market’s closure, vowed to honour Ganesha if a new market was built

True to their prayers, a new market was constructed, and on September 12, 1934, the first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed, beginning an unbroken 91-year tradition

Fondly called the “Navasacha Ganpati”, the idol is believed to fulfill wishes, drawing millions of devotees with faith and vows each year

With its 50-foot grandeur and spiritual spirit, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 continues to be one of Mumbai’s most iconic and awaited Ganeshotsav highlights

