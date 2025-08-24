Important Rituals Performed During Lord Ganesh Festival: Meaning & Significance

Important Rituals Performed During Ganesh Festival | Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, and the festival will continue for 10 days, and it will end on Anant Chaturdashi.

The festival involves several important rituals that carry deep spiritual meaning. Among them, Pranapratishtha, Shodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Visarjan hold special significance.

Khairatabad Ganesha, the prime attraction of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad, the tallest in the twin cities.



It all began in 1954, when a freedom fighter Singari Shankaraiah, inspired by Tilak, first set up a 1 foot idol at Khairatabad.



From 1954 onward, the… pic.twitter.com/tWOFS3RKUc — Lone Wolf Ratnakar (@sadaashree) August 24, 2025

1. Pranapratishtha

The festival kicks off with Pranapratishtha, the ceremony of calling Lord Ganesha into the idol. Priests use Vedic mantras and prayers to summon divine energy to inhabit the idol, turning it into a holy entity. This signifies the spiritual start of the festivities, as followers believe Ganesha has come to their homes and pandals to bestow blessings.

2. Shodashopachara

Shodashopachara is performed following the consecration. This involves sixteen different forms of offerings, such as flowers, incense, lamps, sweets, fruits, and prayers. Each offering symbolises devotion, purity, and respect towards Lord Ganesha. It reflects the idea of welcoming a divine guest with the utmost care and hospitality.

Lalbaugcha Raja ke rang mein rangne ka sunehra mauka 🥁🔥



Watch the Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert from Lalbaugcha Raja on #JioHotstar, streaming 27th August, 7 PM onwards! pic.twitter.com/TEDgVZjj6u — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 23, 2025

3. Uttarpuja

Uttarpuja is performed before the final farewell of Lord Ganesha. This ritual allows devotees to express gratitude and seek forgiveness for any mistakes made during the celebrations. Symbolically, it represents preparing the Lord for departure after being honoured with love and devotion throughout the festival.

4. Visarjan

The festival concludes with Visarjan, the immersion of the idol in water. This ritual signifies the cycle of creation and dissolution—reminding devotees of life’s impermanence. It also symbolises Lord Ganesha’s return to his heavenly abode, with prayers that He will return again the following year.

Lord Ganesha |

Significance

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion but also about cultural unity and joy. It is believed that during these 10 days, Lord Ganesha visits Earth to bless his devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and the strength to overcome difficulties. The festival spreads the message of togetherness, humility, and spiritual growth.