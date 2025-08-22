Lord Ganesha's Most Popular Names; Know Why He Is Referred To As Ganpati & Vinayaka?

By: Sunanda Singh | August 22, 2025

Lord Ganesha is one of the most revered gods, also known as Vinayaka. The name Vinayaka means supreme head or without a master. Lord Ganesha holds this status as the leader of the Ganas, appointed by his parents, Shiva and Parvati.

Ekdanta: Lord Ganesha is popularly known as Ekdanta, which means "One Tusked."

Vakratunda: Lord Ganesha is also known as Vakratunda, which means "curved trunk" in Sanskrit.

Vighnavinashanaya: Another popular name of Lord Ganesha is Vighnavinashanaya, which means the destroyer of all obstacles and impediments.

Dhumravarna: This form of Lord Ganesh is one with a smoky color, representing his mystical nature.

Lambodara: It means the pot-bellied Ganesha. It signifies spiritual vastness rather than physical weight.

Gajanana: The one with the face of an elephant, symbolising wisdom and power

