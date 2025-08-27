Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 FIRST Aarti Live: Special Prayer Perfomed For Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Idol, Watch Video

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 |

As Ganesh Chaturthi lights up Mumbai, all eyes turn to Lalbaug Cha Raja, the city’s most iconic Ganpati, lovingly known as the King of Lalbaug. Installed since 1934, this majestic idol isn’t just a murti but a timeless emblem of faith, devotion, and the spirit of Mumbai. Every year, millions gather for its darshan, and 2025 is no different.

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 afternoon Aarti

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the festivities kicked off with darshan and aarti of Lalbaug Cha Raja. The sacred prayer performed in the afternoon, marked the official beginning of the celebrations. Videos of the aarti were shared across the idol’s official social media handles, quickly going viral as devotees rejoiced in witnessing the divine sight.

This year holds special significance as the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal celebrates its 92nd year. The 2025 pandal is designed with a stunning theme inspired by Lord Tirupati Balaji.

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025: Live darshan & online access

For devotees who cannot visit Lalbaug physically, the Mandal has ensured global participation. Live streaming of the idol and daily aartis is available 24/7 from August 27, 2025 (5:00 AM) until Anant Chaturdashi on September 7, 2025. The official website and social media platforms is also providing uninterrupted access, making it possible for devotees across the world to seek blessings virtually.

Check link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

Offline darshan options at Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025:

Mukh Darshan: A close glimpse of Lord Ganesha’s divine face.

Charan Sparsha Darshan: The sacred opportunity to touch the idol’s feet.

Live Online Darshan: For devotees who wish to join from anywhere in the world.

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 darshan timings:

To plan your visit or online viewing, here are the official timings:

General Darshan: 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Charan Sparsha Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Mukh Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Online Darshan: 24 hours daily until Visarjan