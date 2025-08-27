Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 Day 1 LIVE: Watch Online Darshan, Aarti & More Here

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

When Ganesh Chaturthi begins in Mumbai, one name dominates the devotion and celebration: Lalbaug Cha Raja, fondly called the King of Lalbaug. This legendary idol, installed every year since 1934, is more than just a Ganpati murti; it’s a symbol of Mumbai’s faith and unity. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the grand darshan has officially begun, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad.

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025: Live darshan & online access

If you can’t make it to Lalbaug in person, you can still be a part of the celebrations. Online Darshan will be available from Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 5:00 AM until Sunday, September 7, 2025 (Anant Chaturdashi).

The Mandal will stream live visuals of the idol and Aartis 24/7 on its official website and social media platforms, allowing devotees across the world to seek blessings virtually.

Check link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

Darshan options at Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025:

Mukh Darshan: A close glimpse of Lord Ganesha’s divine face.

Charan Sparsha Darshan: The sacred opportunity to touch the idol’s feet.

Live Online Darshan: For devotees who wish to join from anywhere in the world.

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 darshan timings:

To plan your visit or online viewing, here are the official timings:

General Darshan: 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Charan Sparsha Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Mukh Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Online Darshan: 24 hours daily until Visarjan

Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 VIP passes & special entry

For those wishing to avoid the long queues, VIP passes provide quicker access. The prices, subject to official confirmation, are expected to be:

General Darshan: Rs 50

VIP Darshan: Rs 200

Special Darshan: Rs 500

These passes are especially useful for senior citizens, children, and devotees visiting during peak hours.