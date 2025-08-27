Ganesh Chaturthi At Siddhivinayak Temple Day 1: Watch Live Darshan, Aarti & More Here

Siddhivinayak Temple | X

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has begun with grandeur across Mumbai, and on Wednesday, August 27, all eyes are on the iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. Known as one of India’s most sacred shrines of Lord Ganesha, the temple draws lakhs of devotees who seek blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and peace. If you can’t be there in person, here’s everything you need to know to still be a part of the divine celebrations.

Siddhivinayak Temple live darshan details

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust ensures that no devotee misses out. 24/7 live streaming of the idol and Aartis is available through the temple’s official website, mobile app, and YouTube channel. This digital access allows devotees across the globe to witness the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi rituals right from home.

Watch here: Siddhivinayak Temple live darshan

Siddhivinayak Temple darshan & aarti timings 2025

To plan your visit or online darshan, here are the official timings observed during Ganesh Chaturthi:

Shree Darshan (Early Morning): 4:00 am – 4:45 am

Kakad Aarti (Morning Prayer): 5:00 am – 5:30 am

Shree Darshan (Morning): 5:30 am – 10:45 am

Pooja, Abhishekha, Naivedhya & Aarti: 10:45 am – 1:30 pm

Shree Darshan (Afternoon/Evening): 1:30 pm – 7:20 pm

Evening Aarti (Dhoop Aarti): 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Shree Darshan (Night): 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Shejaarti (Closing Aarti): 10:00 pm (after which the temple Gabhara remains closed)