Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Things To Learn From Our Beloved Bappa

Everyone waits in anticipation for Ganesh Chaturthi to welcome Lord Ganesh into our lives. In 2025, we will welcome our Bappa on August 27. After ten days, we promised to meet him next year. This Ganesh Chaturthi, we focus on his qualities to absorb since he is the god of new beginnings and wisdom. We also focus on healthy new beginnings and gaining wisdom with Ayurveda and Patanjali.

Qualities of Lord Ganesh

There is plenty to learn from the god of new beginnings and wisdom. The few things to absorb include:

Intelligence: His intelligence is characterised by insight and intellect that is not just bookish, but also practical. We need to be intelligent, practical and insightful to overcome any obstacle.

Openness: His trunk was all about flexibility and adaptability. Like him, we need to be flexible and adaptable to any new thing in our lives or challenges we face.

Humbleness: You never see him having an ego or feeling arrogant. His vehicle is a mouse. It demonstrates his humility and ability to treat everyone with the same respect.

Listener: His big ears help Lord Ganesh to hear everything with care. He is also a good speaker. He listens to everyone, from gods to humans and comes to their help like a leader.

We can also learn to make new and smart healthy beginnings with Ayurveda and Patanjali products.

5 Ayurvedic Ways to Start New and Be Smart

Dosha-based Diet: Essentially, adapt the diet as per your Dosha (Vata, Kapha and Pitta). It will ensure the right food is consumed for your health. For example, Vata, a dry and cold Dosha, can include spices like ginger, cardamom and cloves. Choose Patanjali Ginger Pickle (500 Gms and 1 Kg). This pickle adds a spicy and tangy taste to your meal. It has the goodness of ginger, fennel, turmeric and cumin.

Good Hydration: A good diet also includes hydration via warm water, healthy soups, juices and herbal teas. Your digestion stays good while keeping your metabolism. Patanjali Tulsi Panchang Juice (500 Ml) is an Ayurvedic medicine. It provides holistic care to boost immunity and well-being, fight infections, stress and illnesses, from respiratory ones to heart troubles.

Morning Routine: A healthy morning routine, or Dinacharya, allows your day to go healthy. It includes early wake-up, Yoga, esp. breathing exercises, oil pulling and a healthy breakfast. Try Patanjali Muesli Fruit & Nut (30 Gms, 200 Gms and 450 Gms). It has a healthy blend of rolled oats, wheat and corn flakes and is full of fibre.

Ayurvedic Self-care: Choose self-care practices that keep you healthy, fresh and strong. It includes tongue scraping, Abhyanga, warm baths, Nasya, timely ways and nighttime habits. For Abhyanga, Divya Kayakalp Taila (100 Ml) calms itchiness and discomfort while nourishing and healing skin from diseases like psoriasis, eczema, and allergies. It also handles skin troubles like burns and cracks.

Healthy Habits: Certain Ayurvedic habits go a long way for your well-being. Regular detoxification, healthy lifestyle, meditation and strong self-will are some habits. Divya Amla Churna (100 Gms) has the Ayurvedic goodness of Amla. It is an immunity and energy booster. It supports digestion, skin and hair health and total wellness.

This Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, take the time to get Lord Ganesh's blessings. Follow him for a new beginning and include Ayurveda. Make Patanjali a part of that new life.