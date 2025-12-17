 Inside Dua Lipa's Show Prep: Brick Yoga, Headstand, Sauna & More
Dua Lipa prepares for her performace with a focused pre-show routine of stretching and brick yoga to stay flexible and injury-free. Her workout includes floor stretches, wall-assisted poses and recovery sessions like sauna. Stretching improves mobility, while brick yoga uses blocks for support, alignment and deeper, safer stretches, ideal for high-energy performers

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa is known for high-energy performances that keep fans dancing through every beat. But before she steps on stage for her performance, the English-Albanian singer prioritises something far calmer yet equally powerful, a focused stretching and yoga routine designed to keep her body agile, strong and injury-free.

How Dua Lipa prepares her body before a show

Ahead of her stadium performances, Dua Lipa has been spotted dedicating time to floor-based stretches, wall-supported exercises and yoga flows that emphasise flexibility and mobility. The 30-year-old singer, songwriter and actress keeps things functional rather than flashy, focusing on movements that wake up her muscles and improve joint range.

Her pre-show routine also includes recovery elements like sauna sessions, highlighting the importance of muscle relaxation and circulation after intense rehearsals. Dressed in a comfortable white workout set and silver Puma ballerinas, Dua’s approach reflects balance, strength, stretch and recovery working together.

What is stretching and why it matters

Stretching is a form of physical exercise that lengthens muscles and tendons to enhance flexibility and movement efficiency. Regular stretching helps reduce muscle stiffness, improves posture and lowers the risk of injury, especially important for performers who dance and move continuously on stage.

Dynamic stretches before activity can activate muscles, while slower, static stretches support relaxation and recovery. For touring artists like Dua Lipa, stretching plays a crucial role in keeping the body performance-ready night after night.

All about brick yoga

Brick yoga involves using a yoga block (often called a “brick”) as a supportive prop during yoga poses. The block helps maintain proper alignment, offers stability and allows practitioners to safely deepen stretches. It’s particularly useful for improving balance, easing pressure on joints and making advanced poses more accessible.

Brick yoga is widely recommended by yoga instructors and physiotherapists as it supports flexibility while reducing strain, making it suitable for beginners and professionals alike.

