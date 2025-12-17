Dr Zirak Marker’s Exhibition 'When Light Touches' Opens at Gallery FPH

Psychiatrist and artist Dr Zirak Marker talks about his exhibition ‘When Light Touches’ |

‘When Light Touches,’ a charity art exhibition by psychiatrist and self-taught artist Dr Zirak Marker was inaugurated at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point by Rotary Club of Bombay president Bimal Mehta on Wednesday evening. The event brought together art lovers, philanthropists and mental health advocates.

Art Explores Emotional Landscapes Beyond Literal Geography

Curated through a guided walkthrough by art historian Nikhil Purohit, the exhibition unfolded as an intimate exploration of emotional landscapes rather than literal geography. Marker’s abstract works blur horizons, dissolve skies into water and let solitary boats drift through shifting light, which, according to him, are visual metaphors for vulnerability, balance and healing. “These artworks are more cathartic,” Marker shares. “As mental health professionals, we absorb so much emotional weight. Through art, I found a way to release that inner restlessness, especially during COVID, when everything felt trapped.”

President of The Rotary Club of Bombay, Bimal Mehta, speaking at the inauguration ceremony |

A self-taught painter who began working seriously during the pandemic, Marker relies heavily on palette knives to create layered textures. For him, painting is a meditative act. “For me, art is mindfulness. When I paint, there’s no phone, no interruptions. It’s just me and the canvas. Afterwards, I feel relaxed—restful in a way nothing else gives me,” he adds.

Purohit described the exhibition as a passage through multiple psychological terrains. “These are not single-view landscapes,” he explains. “They move between land, sky and water, offering a cathartic experience rather than a narrative. Historically, the subdued palettes and diffused light echo older European traditions, yet the works remain deeply contemporary in their emotional honesty.” According to him, the paintings ultimately offer “calmness, stability and a sense of release.”

Exhibition Offers Cathartic Experience Through Visual Storytelling

Speaking at the inauguration Mehta praised the artist's sensitivity. “The art is absolutely stunning. I’m in love with this art because I’m a big fan of landscape paintings. I think Zirak has done a super job. It’s very subtle, but it’s absolutely stunning what he has done. It’s something which we encourage people to be part of this wonderful collection,” he observed.

Beyond aesthetics, the exhibition carries a strong social mission. Mehta detailed the initiatives supported through the show, including paediatric cancer pre-treatment care in collaboration with Impact Foundation and Tata Memorial, child welfare and nutrition programmes, and animal welfare. “Our goal this year is to treat 125 children, and with more funding, we hope to reach 200,” he noted.

Animal Welfare Initiatives Highlighted Through Art

Bipin Vazirani, Chairman of the Animal Welfare Committee, added , “We are raising this money to establish a corpus for the Animal Welfare Committee, and I’m very proud of being a part of this initiative through art.”

Art gallerist and exhibition facilitator Priyasri Patodia reflected on the deeper connection between art and psychiatry. “Artists and psychiatrists share a deep relationship with the subconscious. In Zirak’s paintings, you feel that archaeology of the mind—potent, lived and emotionally rich.”

Presented in collaboration with the Museum & Contemporary Art Committee and Animal Welfare Committee of the Rotary Club of Bombay. Proceeds of the exhibition sales will be donated to Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA) and paediatric cancer treatment initiatives.

The exhibition will be on till December 30, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

