Yami Gautam Dhar Reveals Powerful, Age-Old Skincare Remedy For Glowing Skin: Says, 'It Worked Like Magic'

Yami Gautam Dhar has never shied away from embracing simplicity, and her skincare philosophy reflects the same grounded approach. Recently, the actor opened up about her traditional routine, highlighting the timeless power of turmeric and multani mitti, ingredients deeply rooted in Indian beauty rituals and trusted for generations.

Yami Gautam’s trust in Haldi

When asked about a remedy she truly believes in, Yami answered candidly: “Sacchi bataon? Haldi.” Calling the practice old school yet powerful, she explained how turmeric is considered one of the purest offerings in Indian traditions. “Haldi is antiseptic. Haldi is shubh. I want to get this (tradition) back,” she shared, reinforcing her belief in mindful, heritage-driven skincare.

A gentle ritual for sensitive skin

With sensitive skin herself, Yami admitted she was initially cautious about using turmeric on her face. Recalling a haldi ceremony during the shoot of Haq, she said, “Main haldi lagati hun. Let me see what happens.” To make it gentler, she mixed a small amount of turmeric with multani mitti. The result surprised her: “I have before-and-after images… It really worked like magic. So, for me, haldi is magic, ” she told MirchiPunjab.

Benefits of turmeric for the skin

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, known for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps calm irritated skin, reduce acne-causing bacteria, and bring down redness. Regular, mindful use can also enhance natural glow by improving skin clarity and evening out tone.

Why Multani Mitti works wonders

Multani mitti, or Fuller’s earth, is a natural clay that absorbs excess oil, unclogs pores and gently exfoliates the skin. It has a cooling effect, making it especially refreshing for tired or inflamed skin. When combined with turmeric, it balances oil while keeping the skin calm and clean.

Together, turmeric and multani mitti create a mask that detoxifies, soothes and refreshes the skin, without harsh chemicals. Yami’s experience is a reminder that sometimes, the most magical skincare solutions are the ones our traditions have trusted all along.