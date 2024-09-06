Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Images

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi | FPJ

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the auspicious festivals celebrated across the country, is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha on a specific Chaturthi Tithi. This festival honours the birth of Lord Ganpati. Devotees bring Ganesh Ji's idol home for a duration of 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, 9 days, and 11 days, performing several rituals and seeking divine blessing from God.

Ganpati Chaturthi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi date of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar will commence on September 6, at 03:01 PM and conclude on September 7 at 05:37 PM. According to the Udaya calendar, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7 in this scenario. Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurta is from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM.

Ganpati Chaturthi 2024 heartfelt wishes and messages

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

Wishing you a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha fill your life with happiness, prosperity and success.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganpati bring you and your family peace, joy and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may Bappa remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with strength and wisdom. Have a wonderful Ganesh celebration!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

Sending you my warmest wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha’s grace light up your life with happiness and good fortune.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

May the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi bring new beginnings, prosperity and good health into your life. Celebrate with love and devotion!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

Wishing you and your family a vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi filled with laughter, love and the divine blessings of Lord Ganpati. Jai Ganesh!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

May Lord Ganesha’s presence in your life bring you clarity, strength and unending success. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2024!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

Wishing you and your family a Ganesh Chaturthi full of divine blessings and happiness. May Bappa be with you always.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the festival fill your home with happiness and your heart with love.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | FPJ

On this special day of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Lord Ganpati brings you closer to your dreams and fills your life with joy. Ganpati Bappa Morya!