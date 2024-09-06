Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sthapna Muhurta, Significance, Samagri And All You Need To Know

Ganesh Sthapna shubh muhurat and Samagri | iStock

The festival of Ganesh Utsav is grandly celebrated in India. The primary focus of this celebration is worshipping the God of Wisdom, known as Ganesh ji. Ganesh Utsav spans for a period of 10 days, beginning on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Please inform us about the procedure for installing Lord Ganesh in your home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi Significance



Ganesh Chaturthi, a highly respected festival celebrated grandly throughout the country, is dedicated to worshipping Lord Ganesha on a specific Chaturthi Tithi. This celebration commemorates the birth of Lord Ganpati. Followers bring Ganesh Ji's idol home and display it for durations of 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, 9 days, and 11 days. After offering prayers to Ganesh Ji for many days, they finally immerse the idol on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganpati Sthapna Shubh Muhurat 2024



The Chaturthi date of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar will commence on September 6, 2024, at 03:01 PM and conclude on September 7 at 05:37 PM. According to the Udaya calendar, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7 in this scenario. Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurta: from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM

Ganesh Pooja | iStock

Ganesh Sthapna Muhurat 2024 City Wise

Pune: September 7, 2024, starting from 11:18 AM until 01:47 PM



New Delhi: September 7, 2024, between 11:03 AM till 01:34 PM



Chennai: On September 7, 2024, the time is from 10:53 AM to 01:21 PM.



Jaipur: September 7, 2024, will be from 11:09 AM to 01:40 PM.



Hyderabad: On September 7, 2024, the event will take place between 11:00 AM and 01:28 PM.



Gurgaon: 7th September, 2024, 11:04 AM to 01:35 PM



Chandigarh: September 7, 2024, between 11:05 AM and 01:36 PM.



Kolkata: 7 September 2024 Between 10:20 AM to 12:49 PM



Mumbai: 7th September 2024, Between 11:22 AM and 01:51 PM



Bengaluru: September 7, 2024, 11:04 AM to 01:31 PM



Ahmedabad: September 7, 2024, between 11:23 AM and 01:52 PM



Noida: On September 7, 2024, the time was between 11:03 AM and 01:33 PM.

Ganesh pooja with family | iStock

Placing Ganesh Murti

On Ganesh Chaturthi, get up early and focus on meditation on Lord Ganesha. Following that, thoroughly clean both the house and the temple. Adorn a gazebo to place the statue of Lord Ganesha. You can utilise flowers, rangoli, and lamps for this purpose. Afterwards, place Gangajal, roli, rice, a few coins, and a mango leaf in the Kalash before setting it up in the pavilion. Next, set up a stool, cover it with a green cloth, and place the statue of Lord Ganesha on it.

Ganesh Murti pooja | iStock

Start by washing your mouth three times after setting up the idol, followed by bathing it with panchamrit. Following this, illuminate a lamp in the presence of the deity. Additionally, provide clothing, sacred thread, sandalwood, shami leaves, betel nuts, fruits, and yellow flowers as offerings to Ganesha. Additionally, present 21 durva grass to Lord Ganesha and offer his preferred food like modak and laddu, etc. Following the puja, all participants should collectively perform Ganesha's aarti and distribute it.

Ganesh Sthapna Samagri Preparations

Before the Pandit arrives or as the pooja takes place, prepare everything needed by asking the Pandit and ensuring you have prepared with the essential contents mentioned in the list below.

Some followers worship the current Ganesha statue at home, while others opt for a new clay figurine. Once the ritual worship lasting for one and a half days, three, five, seven, or eleven days is finished, this clay idol is submerged in a body of water. If you don't have an idol, you can substitute with a picture of the deity.

A Chowki is a small wooden platform used to place the idol of Lord Ganesha.

A new yellow or red fabric sheet for draping the chowki platform.

Lord Ganesh adores red hibiscus blooms. You can choose to get some of these flowers or similar ones such as Mogra, Champa, Rajnigandha, etc.

Durva is arguably the most crucial Samagri. These are blades from a particular kind of grass. These are given to Lord Ganesha to seek blessings for good health.

Ganesh murti with Durva | iStock

6. Make 11 Modak and 11 laddos, or make as many as you are able to.

7. Kheer or barfi and offering. You can make dal, rice, pooris and sabzi without onions and garlic and serve it as bhog (Naivedhya).

8. Panchamrit consists of ghee, milk, curd, honey, and sugar.

9. A fresh yellow cloth for Ganesha.

10. Janeu, also known as the sacred thread, is a ceremonial thread worn by Hindu males.

11. Akshata, uncooked rice grains.

12. Sindoor

13. Turmeric

14. Chandan

15. Kapur is used for aarti.

16. Bell, the bell-shaped object.

17. Incense sticks and fragrant smoke.

18. Lamp made of metal with cotton wicks and filled with mustard, sesame oil, or ghee.

19. Panch Paptra or jalpatra are both the same thing.

20. Tamboolam consists of two or five paan leaves, supari, dakshina, whole coconut with its husk, and two bananas.

21. Five fruits: apple, banana, guava, pomegranate and custard apple

22. Kalash is filled with water, akshat, currency coins, mango leaves, and a complete coconut with its husk.

23. Large tray or trays to hold all these objects

Ganesh Stotram

Installing the idol of Ganesha is said to be most auspicious when placed in the northern section of the house. You can achieve improved outcomes with this. Following the puja, reflect on Lord Ganesha and offer prayers for the family's health. During the installation, you have the option to chant this mantra to receive Ganesha's special blessings:

Gajananam bhootganadisevitam kapitthajambufalcharu bhakshanam.

Umasutam shokavinashkarakam namami vighneshwarapadapankajam.