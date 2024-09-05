 Mumbai: First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Watch VIDEO
A video of Ganesh idol being revealed to the public has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media. The devotees eagerly await the 'aagman' of Lord Ganesha, especially Lalbaugcha Raja.

First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja | X

Mumbai: The first look of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday in Mumbai. Lalbaugcha Raja also known as "King of Lalbaug" is located in the Putlabai Chawl in Mumbai. The unveiling of the Ganpati idol has marked the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city.

A video of Ganesh idol being revealed to the public has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media. The devotees eagerly await the 'aagman' of Lord Ganesha, especially Lalbaugcha Raja.

Devotees visit the most famous Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai in large numbers every year. From celebrities to business tycoons, people from all walks of life, lineup for the darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja and seek Bappa's blessings. The festival is starting on September 7 which is said to be one of the most major events of Mumbai.

