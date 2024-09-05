FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In Pollution-Free Way

Cuffe Parade Ganesh Utsav | FPJ/Swarna Srikanh

Ganesh Utsav 2024 has arrived and we see many people bringing Ganpati Bappa to their homes and society pandals. Amidst the festival vibe and our eco-friendly campaign to celebrate the occasion, we came across Mumbai's Cuffe Parade region gearing up for Ganesh Utsav with the 'Go Green' motto and ensuring residents embrace environment-friendly materials and means to observe the 10-day-long event.

The Sarvajanik Ganeshji pandal outside Maker Towers H, G.D.Somani Marg, Cuffe Parade is said to conform to eco-friendly practices to celebrate the occasion. The citizens of Cuffee Parade have taken the initiative to celebrate Ganesh Utsav in a pollution-free way, ensuring care is taken towards commemorating the religious period with due respect to nature.

Cuffe Parade Ganpati Bappa | Shared with FPJ by Cuffe Parade citizens

"Our God's not deaf"

The area is looking forward to mark the festival without creating both sound and plastic pollution, as a result ensuring the well-being of stray animals and sea life.

A message being shared across society groups in Cuffe Parade, reads, "Cuffe Parade goes green this Ganpati festival...Let's reduce the plastic. Let's use eco-friendly materials in the idols. And let's keep the volume within legal limits." The message added that "Our God's not deaf."

Citizen speaks

A local resident named Anand Sheth said in this regard, "This is just a beginning. The Sarvajanik Mandal will adhere to all regulations of sound pollution and plastic pollution and also retains the sanctity of the Pooja when it comes to the method of prayer. Next year we will enlarge this into a movement."

FPJ Eco Ganesha

Like residents of Cuffe Parade, we are sure you too would be keen to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with a responsibility towards the environment. Let us tell you that every Mumbaikar who is opting for a eco Ganesha this year can share picture your Bappa with us mentioning the materials used to craft the idol and decorate it in an eco-friendly way. Your eco Ganesha could bring you exciting prizes.

How to participate and make your Ganpati Bappa win?

Click and share a picture of your eco Ganpati Bappa using #FPJEcoGanesha and tag us on our official Twitter handle @fpjindia

You may also directly share the images with us here

Even simple, you could WhatsApp us the picture saying"FPJ ECO Ganesha" on 77770 15499

Ensure to mention the the eco-friendly materials used in the idol and also the decoration around Bappa to secure your prize.