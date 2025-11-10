Mumbai: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike; Demands Implementation Of 2019 Agreement And Employee Benefits

BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike |

Mumbai: Shashank Rao, General Secretary of the BEST Workers’ Union and the Sangharsh Kamgar Karmachari Union, began an indefinite hunger strike on Monday at 11 a.m. to press for the long-pending demands of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees.

Strike Yet to Disrupt Services but Tensions Rising

As of now, the hunger strike has not caused major disruptions to bus services, but union leaders warned that operations could be severely affected in the coming days if the authorities fail to respond promptly. The protest has garnered strong support from the Wet Lease Workers Association and several contractual employees, indicating a possible escalation of the agitation.

Union Accuses BEST, BMC of Neglecting Workers’ Concerns

A large number of BEST employees, union members, and supporters gathered at the protest site to express solidarity with the movement. The unions allege that the BEST administration and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have repeatedly ignored workers’ concerns, forcing them to resort to this extreme step.

Key Demand: Implementation of 2019 Agreement

One of the unions’ central demands is the implementation of the 2019 agreement between the workers’ union and the BEST administration. According to this agreement, the BMC must extend financial assistance to BEST to facilitate the purchase of self-owned buses and maintain its fleet of 3,337 vehicles. The unions insist that old buses should be replaced with BEST-owned vehicles instead of relying on leased or hired ones.

Unpaid Dues and Retirement Benefits

Another major demand concerns the immediate payment of retirement benefits, including full gratuity and pending dues to retired employees. The unions have also called for a clear policy ensuring timely payment of benefits to future retirees.

Call for Merging BEST and BMC Budgets

Among financial reforms, the unions have demanded the merger of BEST’s “C” budget with the BMC’s main “A” budget to ensure financial stability and prevent recurring funding crises for the undertaking.

Opposition to Privatisation and Contracting

Protestors have strongly opposed the practice of hiring buses from private contractors, terming it a step toward privatization that threatens job security and service quality.

Demands for Wage Revisions and Pay Commission Benefits

Workers are also demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, pending wage revisions, promotions, and the settlement of final dues. Other demands include payment of COVID allowances, compassionate appointments, and improved employee welfare measures.

Regularisation of Temporary Electricity Workers

A long-standing issue remains the regularization of temporary employees in the Electricity Supply Division. The unions demand that workers employed on a casual basis since 2010 be made permanent from their original date of joining, with retrospective pay correction.

Equal Pay for Contract Workers

The unions have also raised the issue of equal pay for contract workers, asserting that those employed under private contractors should receive the same pay and benefits as regular BEST employees performing equivalent roles.

Rao: ‘We Will Continue Until Justice Is Served’

“We are left with no option but to fight for our rights,” said Shashank Rao. “The BEST Undertaking is the lifeline of Mumbai, and yet its workers are being denied justice. We will continue this hunger strike until our legitimate demands are fulfilled.”