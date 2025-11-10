 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Dead, Including Woman Lawyer, In Separate Road Accidents Across Kalamboli, Taloja And Seawoods
Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Three people, including a woman lawyer from Worli, were killed in separate road accidents across Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli, Taloja, and Seawoods areas on Sunday | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three people, including a 42-year-old woman lawyer, were killed in separate road accidents across Kalamboli, Taloja, and Seawoods on Sunday. All three mishaps occurred within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Police have registered separate cases and begun investigations.

Lawyer Dies in Dumper Crash on Sion–Panvel Highway

In the first incident, Anita Mangesh Sarfare (42), a resident of Worli Koliwada, was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle to Alibag to visit her ailing father when a speeding dumper truck rammed into their two-wheeler near Purusharth Petrol Pump on the Sion–Panvel Highway around 8:45 a.m.

Sarfare sustained serious injuries and later died during treatment. The Kalamboli Police had detained the dumper driver, Chhotan Yadav (37), in connection with the incident.

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Taloja

In another case reported from Taloja, Milind Bhikaji Suradkar (55) was killed after being struck and run over by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near Navade village. The driver fled the spot, and the Taloja Police have launched a search to trace the absconding vehicle.

Bullet Rider Dies After Scooter Collision in Seawoods

Later that night, Pradeep Ashok Solanki (28), a resident of Karave village, died after his Bullet motorcycle was hit by a speeding scooter near the Seawoods railway bridge.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The NRI Coastal Police have booked the scooter rider, Yagneshwar Ramesh Kohli (38), for causing death due to negligence.

