Animal Activists Warn Housing Societies: Supreme Cour Order On Stray Dogs Does Not Legalise Relocation From Residential Complexes

Animal activists caution housing societies not to misuse Supreme Court’s stray dog order; relocation from residential areas remains illegal under animal welfare laws | File Pic

Mumbai: A new concern has arisen for the animal welfare organisations as they strive to spread awareness among residential complexes that the recent Supreme Court judgement to relocate stray dogs from specific public places does not constitute residential societies.

Animal activists have alleged that multiple housing societies are misinterpreting the judgement to justify the illegal removal of community dogs from their premises.

Supreme Court Directive on Public Premises

The Supreme Court issued a nationwide directive asking civic bodies to remove stray dogs from key public institutions and infrastructure areas, including schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations.

The order mandates that the jurisdictional municipal bodies must capture, sterilise, vaccinate, and then relocate these animals to designated shelters, explicitly stating they should not be returned to the same locations.

Activists Raise Alarm Over Misuse of Judgement

While the judgement did not go well with animal welfare organisations and activists, they are now concerned over its misinterpretation by residential societies to relocate the animals. They are emphasising a crucial legal distinction that the order is strictly limited to clearly defined public premises.

They argued that relocating a dog from its familiar territory like a residential colony is considered an act of cruelty and is explicitly prohibited by law for non-public-place cases.

HWA India Urges Civic Bodies to Stop Illegal Dog Removals

Humane World for Animals (HWA) India urged that the relocation or removal of street and community dogs from residential areas remains illegal as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Animal Birth Control Rules 2023. The organization has called on city administrations to stop unlawful dog removals happening under the guise of ‘court orders.’

“No order from the Hon’ble Supreme Court has permitted the removal of dogs from residential or community areas. The recent directions apply only to the removal of dogs from specific institutional institutions like hospitals, schools, colleges, railway stations and bus stops. Unfortunately, we are coming across instances where dogs are being picked up indiscriminately from neighbourhoods, and this must stop,” said a spokesperson of the organisation.

Illegal Relocations Spark Cruelty Concerns

Keren Nazareth, senior director of companion animals and engagement team at HWA India said, “In cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi, community dogs are being forcibly caught, dragged and transported in a visibly cruel and distressing manner, which is unacceptable and in violation of the law. Such actions not only inflict unnecessary suffering on animals but also cause fear and distress among local residents who care for these community dogs.”

Need for Humane, Legal Implementation of ABC Program

The general consensus among activists is that the core long-term solution lies not in removal, but in the strict and efficient implementation of the ABC program, which involves sterilisation and vaccination, and the designation of specific, clean feeding spots within colonies as per earlier legal mandates.

Activists Emphasise Coexistence and Legal Accountability

Roshan Pathak, animal rights activist with Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, said, “Every community should acknowledge that relocating its animals is not a solution. Animals get accustomed to their natural habitat, and when society or a single person moves them, it has an impact on their mental and physical well-being and makes them hostile. Animals have the same rights to live on Earth as humans. Relocating a social animal is not governed by any norms, and if someone attempts to do it, strict action should be taken on them.”

Humane World for Animals India called on the public to act responsibly and lawfully through these measures:

. Record and report any instance of dogs being picked up from the streets.

. Ask for official documentation or orders authorising such actions.

. Capture photos or videos, note the location, date and time.

. If possible, identify where the dogs are being taken.

