 Mumbai Special POCSO Court Acquits 35-Year-Old Father After Daughter Withdraws Sexual Assault Allegations
Mumbai Special POCSO Court Acquits 35-Year-Old Father After Daughter Withdraws Sexual Assault Allegations

A special POCSO court has acquitted a 35-year-old man, arrested in 2022 after his minor daughter accused him of sexual assault, observing that neither the girl nor her mother made any incriminating statements against him during the trial.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
A special POCSO court in Mumbai acquitted a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter after she and her mother retracted their statements in court | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has acquitted a 35-year-old man, arrested in 2022 after his minor daughter accused him of sexual assault, observing that neither the girl nor her mother made any incriminating statements against him during the trial.

Allegations of Sexual Assault Filed in 2022

According to the prosecution, the girl had lodged a complaint at the Kandivali police station, alleging that her father, an alcoholic, sexually assaulted her a few days before the Ganpati festival while her mother, who worked as a maid, was away.

She claimed he threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident. Later, when her mother heard her cries and confronted her, the girl allegedly disclosed the assault, following which the duo approached the police.

Complainant Changes Statement During Trial

However, during the trial, the girl gave a different version. She told the court that her father had beaten her and her brothers for watching mobile phones instead of studying, and that they went to the police station because of the beating, not any sexual assault.

