Mumbai News: Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Skips Police Summons Citing Ill Health; Lawyer Denies Charges Of Law Violation

Mumbai: Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who led the Maratha reservation agitation at Azad Maidan earlier this year, failed to appear before the police for questioning on Monday due to ill health. His lawyer appeared on his behalf and presented his side before the investigating officers. Statements of three other individuals were recorded during the inquiry.

Case Registered After Azad Maidan Agitation

Between August 29 and September 2, Jarange-Patil led a massive Maratha reservation protest in Mumbai, where thousands of supporters had gathered. The police had denied permission for the agitation and imposed prohibitory orders in the area. However, the protesters allegedly violated these orders by blocking roads and disrupting traffic.

Following this, a case was registered on September 3, 2025, at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 189(2), 189(3), 190, 223(1), 223(2), 126(2), 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 37(3), 38, 135, and 136 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police later issued summons to Jarange-Patil and six others for questioning.

Lawyer Denies Allegations, Cites Peaceful Protest

Advocate Ashishraje Gaikwad, appearing for Jarange-Patil, informed the police that his client could not appear due to health reasons. He denied the allegations against Jarange-Patil, stating that the activist had no intention of violating the law and had always adhered to constitutional principles.

The lawyer argued that any inconvenience caused during the agitation was unintentional and that Jarange-Patil’s role was purely that of a peaceful protest leader seeking justice for the Maratha community.

Other Participants Record Statements

Meanwhile, statements of Prashant Sawant, Virendra Pawar, and Chandrakant Bhosale were recorded. They informed the police about the state government’s ordinance to withdraw cases related to protests. They also denied any unlawful activity during the agitation.

Two other participants, Pandurang Tarak and Sitaram Gangadhar Kalkute, submitted written statements detailing the background and purpose of the protest. Police said the investigation is continuing and further statements may be recorded in the coming days.

