 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Moving Local Train At Vashi Station
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Moving Local Train At Vashi Station

A 41-year-old man died after falling from a moving local train at Vashi railway station around 4:15 p.m. on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Shashikant Mayekar, a resident of Mumbai Central.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
A 41-year-old man from Mumbai Central died after falling from a moving local train while attempting to board at Vashi station; Vashi Railway Police investigating the case | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 41-year-old man died after falling from a moving local train at Vashi railway station around 4:15 p.m. on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jayesh Shashikant Mayekar, a resident of Mumbai Central.

Accidental Death Report Registered at Vashi Railway Police Station

According to the Accidental Death report registered at the Vashi Railway Police Station, Mayekar was attempting to board a local train bound for CSMT from platforms 3 and 4 when he lost his balance and fell between the train and the platform. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him dead at 5:13 p.m.

Police Confirm Fatal Injuries, Probe Underway

"The deceased sustained fatal injuries after falling from a moving train. His skull was fractured, his left ankle severed, and his left arm broken. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre of Vashi Railway Police Station, adding that PSI Dharamraj Pardhi is handling the probe.

