 Jerry Pinto Launches 'A Good Life' At Mumbai LitFest 2025: Soha Ali Khan, Jim Sarbh Read Excerpts While Faye D'Souza Chairs Session
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
The Mumbai Lit Fest at NCPA witnessed an evening of warmth, emotion, and reflection as author Jerry Pinto launched his latest book, A Good Life, joined by an impressive panel- journalist Faye D’Souza, actors Soha Ali Khan, and Jim Sarbh. Though the session began with minor logistical hiccups that momentarily tested the patience of attendees, it quickly transformed into one of the most heartfelt events of the festival.

The atmosphere settled into calm and admiration as Soha Ali Khan and Jim Sarbh took to the stage for a reading from Good Life. Their expressive narration brought Pinto’s words alive, filling the hall with a quiet intensity. The two actors read select passages that offered glimpses into the emotional spectrum of palliative care- moments of fear, sorrow, tenderness, and even joy. Their voices lent depth to the narrative, making it a deeply immersive experience for the audience.

Following the readings, the official book launch took place amidst loud applause and visible excitement. Pinto, known for his sensitive and lyrical storytelling, took a moment to acknowledge and applaud everyone who has been part of the journey of palliative care- doctors, caregivers, patients, and families.

In a thoughtful conversation moderated by Faye D’Souza, Jerry Pinto elaborated on the essence of Good Life. The book, he explained, is not just about death or dying, but about living with dignity, empathy, and understanding- about the art of caring at life’s most delicate junctures. Faye and Jerry discussed how palliative care often remains misunderstood, despite being an integral part of humane healthcare.

By the end of the session, Good Life had already struck a chord- reminding everyone that even in pain, there can be profound beauty, compassion, and meaning.

