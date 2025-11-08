Shashi Tharoor, Former CJI DY Chandrachud Launch Books At Mumbai Lit Fest 2025: Know All About Their Session

At the Mumbai Lit Fest, Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and author-politician Shashi Tharoor came together for an engaging discussion while launching their respective books- Why The Constitution Matters and Our Living Constitution. The duo reflected on how India’s Constitution remains a dynamic, evolving document that continues to shape the nation’s moral and democratic fabric. The audience showed up in large numbers and the auditorium was packed for this session. This was surely the most anticipated session of the day.

Justice Chandrachud described the Constitution as a “living document” that must evolve with the times to ensure justice, equality, and dignity for all citizens. Drawing from personal experiences, he spoke about disability and gender equality, emphasising that real progress demands accessible infrastructure and inclusive opportunities. He shared a moving anecdote about his two adopted daughters, who live with nemaline myopathy, recalling how schools lacked hygienic and accessible toilets for disabled women. “Equality,” he said, “must begin with gender and extend to every individual, regardless of ability.”

He also highlighted the Constitution’s commitment to pluralism, describing India’s beauty as lying in the equality of all faiths. The Chief Justice added that he visits various places of worship during his travels and begins each day by chanting the Navkar Mantra- a reflection of India’s spiritual inclusivity.

In a lighter exchange, Tharoor humorously asked why Artificial Intelligence couldn’t help resolve India’s backlog of court cases. Chandrachud responded that while AI can process vast information, it lacks empathy, compassion, and humanity- qualities at the core of justice. He also noted that the judiciary’s challenges stem from limited infrastructure and government funding.

Both leaders reminded the audience that the Constitution is not merely a legal framework but a living promise of equality, freedom, and dignity for every Indian.