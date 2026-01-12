Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | January 12, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week supports a gentle transition from uncertainty, indecision or confusion toward calmness and peaceful progress. This is a supportive time to prioritise your mental and emotional well-being.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week may test your patience, resilience and inner strength. Work through any inner fears and approach intense or emotionally charged situations with maturity and calm. God / the Universe has your back.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week emphasises patience, long-term planning and the search for answers that can bring lasting stability. Personal relationships may feel challenging. The more open and receptive you remain, the easier it will be.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week carries deeply spiritual energy and powerful epiphanies. It is an ideal time for religious or spiritual rituals. If confrontations arise, know your worth and stand your ground with calm confidence.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week carries auspicious energy. You are likely to feel grounded, secure and abundant. Financial gains, success, recognition and a promising new beginning may come your way. Make the most of this phase.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings emotional fulfilment, joy, success and moments of celebration. You may finally achieve something that has been on your mind for a while, especially if it requires perseverance through obstacles.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week highlights a connection with someone specific — possibly an Earth sign (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn) — with whom you share a strong and grounded bond. You may feel ready to take a leap of faith.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong sense of confidence, structure and stability. Important decisions related to your home, family, marriage or married life may come into focus. Work life looks busy and competitive.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week is about standing your ground and backing yourself with confidence. It is likely to be a busy period, with multiple responsibilities. Remain persistent and resilient.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings healing and clarity. If you have been dealing with a painful situation, it is now time to leave that behind and start a new chapter. You are going to feel free and experience a sense of child-like joy.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week supports steady progress. You may feel an inner urge to act quickly or impulsively, but you are advised to pause and carry out thorough due diligence. Practice grounding techniques.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week emphasises consistent effort, discipline and productivity. It is a favourable time to lay a strong foundation in your career, especially through teamwork and collaboration. Be mindful of your diet.
