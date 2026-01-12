Mouni Roy Attends Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding In ₹59,000 Aurora Gown, Shares Romantic Pictures With Husband

By: Aanchal C | January 12, 2026
Bollywood actress Mouni attended Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur
She graced the couple’s white-themed Christian wedding with her husband Suraj Nambiar
For the intimate celebration, Mouni donned a ₹28,524 light blue gown, named Aurora, by Deme
The ensemble featured a single-shoulder cut pattern, effortlessly draped over her slender frame
The most stunning design of her ensemble was the metallic gold brooch on her left shoulder, which was complemented by delicate jewels
Mouni complemented the gown with pink-toned makeup featuring rosy cheeks, subtle shimmer on the eyes and nude lips
Actress Disha Patani also joined them in a jaw-dropping blue dress with bold cut-outs
Thanks For Reading!