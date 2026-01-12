 Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking
Winners and presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 received an ultra-luxury gift bag valued at nearly $1 million. As per reports, it featured global travel experiences, rare wines, wellness treatments and luxury beauty products. Limited-edition items were allocated on a first-come basis, adding to the exclusivity.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
$1 Million Gift Bag | Image Courtesy: Golden Globes

Awards season may be about trophies, speeches and red-carpet fashion, but at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, it was the gift bag that quietly stole the spotlight. Winners and presenters at the 2026 ceremony walked away with one of Hollywood's most extravagant goodie bags to date, an ultra-luxury package reportedly valued at just under $1 million. Curious about what's inside? Keep reading to know.

Inside Golden Globes 2026 million-dollar gift bag

According to Robb Report, the gift bag was curated as a global luxury catalogue, blending high-end travel, wellness, beauty and rare collectibles. At its core was Atlas Bespoke's Signature Duffel Bag, accompanied by The Ultimate Gift Book, a detailed guide outlining 35 premium experiences and products recipients could choose from.

Travel dominated the list. Among the most jaw-dropping inclusions was a stay at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, featuring two nights at The Muraka, followed by two nights at the Rangali Ocean Pavilion, valued at approximately $70,000. Participants could also opt for a five-day yacht charter aboard the Celestia Phinisi in Indonesia's Coral Triangle.

Other luxury escapes included beachfront villas in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; premium suites in Singapore and Bangkok; and private villas in Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, and Austria, with values ranging from $11,500 to $80,000.

The indulgence didn't stop at travel. The bag featured high-end beauty and wellness offerings such as skincare from Brad Pitt-backed Beau Domaine, Cellcosmet treatments, an LED hair-growth helmet by CurrentBody Skin, and curated spa experiences from TRONQUE and Guerlain Wellness Spa. Fitness lovers were also treated to a full club rental at DOGPOUND gym and a year-long subscription to Elysium Health supplements.

For collectors, the rarest highlight was a nine-bottle Liber Pater wine collection valued at over $200,000, offered to just one recipient. Whisky, wine club memberships, cigar experiences, luxury car test drives and behind-the-scenes motorsport access rounded out the list.

So, who received this ultra-luxurious bag?

The exclusive gift bags were reportedly distributed to Golden Globes 2026 winners and presenters, including Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Seth Rogen, Jean Smart, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa, Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney and several others. Limited-edition items were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, adding a competitive twist to Hollywood's most lavish freebie yet.

