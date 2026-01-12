Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Jaw-Dropping Couture Moment

Lisa and Jennifer Lawrence on Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet | Image Courtesy: X (@PopCulture2000s)

Awards season is officially back, and the 83rd Golden Globe Awards wasted no time setting the fashion bar sky-high. Held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the 2026 Golden Globes turned the red carpet into a runway of bold experiments, sheer silhouettes and jaw-dropping couture.

From naked dressing to gothic glamour and sculptural drama, global A-listers leaned into fashion that demanded headlines and got it.

Jaw-dropping fashion moments on Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Lisa in Jacquemus

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lisa proved that sheer dressing is still ruling 2026. The BLACKPINK member and singer stepped out in a black Jacquemus gown featuring a see-through upper half paired with a more grounded matte skirt. The look was completed with dramatic cape-like sleeves with tassel accents, while a subtle tube bra peeked through the fabric. Gold jewellery, textured heels layered with tights and a hint of gold detailing on her nails completed the edgy, high-fashion moment.

Jenna Ortega in Dilara Findikoglu

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jenna Ortega stayed true to her dark aesthetic in a gothic black gown from Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring 2026 collection. Inspired by military tailoring, the dress featured sequinned embroidery, fringe details and bold cut-outs that added just the right amount of rebellion. Finished with sleek heels and diamond earrings, the look felt moody and unapologetically bold.

Selena Gomez in Chanel

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Selena Gomez embraced classic couture glamour in a custom Chanel creation. The black velvet off-shoulder gown came with a dramatic white feathered neckline crafted from layers of fine fabrics and intricate embellishments. Selena kept things refined with a soft bob, deep-toned lips and elegant jewellery.

Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ariana Grande stepped away from pastel fantasy and embraced drama in a black Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown. The corseted base was softened with crimped chiffon that spilled into a voluminous skirt. Diamond earrings and her signature ponytail rounded off her modern edge.

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed eyeballs in a sheer illusion gown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton. The dress was crafted from nude tulle and embroidered with delicate floral motifs. Soft waves, minimal jewellery and muted makeup allowed the craftsmanship to shine.

Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kylie Jenner shimmered in a custom Ashi Studio gown covered in molten gold sequins. The figure-hugging silhouette featured a plunging neckline and delicate gold chains draped across her shoulders. Vintage accessories and statement diamonds elevated the ultra-glam look.

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Teyana Taylor delivered one of the night's most daring looks in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. While the front was sculptural and elegant, the back revealed a crystal-encrusted thong detail framed by a bold cut-out. Archival diamonds added vintage glamour to the fearless ensemble.

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley Cyrus brought rockstar drama in a sequinned Saint Laurent gown with dramatic silk detailing around the neckline. Paired with oversized sunglasses and statement Tiffany & Co. diamonds, her look screamed effortless cool.