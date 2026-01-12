 Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Jaw-Dropping Couture Moment
Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Jaw-Dropping Couture Moment

Lisa's Sheer Black Dress To Jennifer Lawrence's Near-Naked Gown: Check Out Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet Jaw-Dropping Couture Moment

The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet delivered high-fashion drama with sheer gowns, gothic silhouettes and bold couture. Lisa embraced naked dressing in Jacquemus, Jennifer Lawrence stunned in near-naked Givenchy, while Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Teyana Taylor turned heads in custom designer creations that defined the night’s fearless style.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Lisa and Jennifer Lawrence on Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet | Image Courtesy: X (@PopCulture2000s)

Awards season is officially back, and the 83rd Golden Globe Awards wasted no time setting the fashion bar sky-high. Held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, the 2026 Golden Globes turned the red carpet into a runway of bold experiments, sheer silhouettes and jaw-dropping couture.

From naked dressing to gothic glamour and sculptural drama, global A-listers leaned into fashion that demanded headlines and got it.

Jaw-dropping fashion moments on Golden Globes 2026 red carpet

Lisa in Jacquemus

Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking
Golden Globes 2026: What's Inside The $1 Million Gift Bag That Has Everyone Talking

Lisa proved that sheer dressing is still ruling 2026. The BLACKPINK member and singer stepped out in a black Jacquemus gown featuring a see-through upper half paired with a more grounded matte skirt. The look was completed with dramatic cape-like sleeves with tassel accents, while a subtle tube bra peeked through the fabric. Gold jewellery, textured heels layered with tights and a hint of gold detailing on her nails completed the edgy, high-fashion moment.

Jenna Ortega in Dilara Findikoglu

Jenna Ortega stayed true to her dark aesthetic in a gothic black gown from Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring 2026 collection. Inspired by military tailoring, the dress featured sequinned embroidery, fringe details and bold cut-outs that added just the right amount of rebellion. Finished with sleek heels and diamond earrings, the look felt moody and unapologetically bold.

article-image

Selena Gomez in Chanel

Selena Gomez embraced classic couture glamour in a custom Chanel creation. The black velvet off-shoulder gown came with a dramatic white feathered neckline crafted from layers of fine fabrics and intricate embellishments. Selena kept things refined with a soft bob, deep-toned lips and elegant jewellery.

Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood

Ariana Grande stepped away from pastel fantasy and embraced drama in a black Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown. The corseted base was softened with crimped chiffon that spilled into a voluminous skirt. Diamond earrings and her signature ponytail rounded off her modern edge.

article-image

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed eyeballs in a sheer illusion gown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton. The dress was crafted from nude tulle and embroidered with delicate floral motifs. Soft waves, minimal jewellery and muted makeup allowed the craftsmanship to shine.

Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio

Kylie Jenner shimmered in a custom Ashi Studio gown covered in molten gold sequins. The figure-hugging silhouette featured a plunging neckline and delicate gold chains draped across her shoulders. Vintage accessories and statement diamonds elevated the ultra-glam look.

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli

Teyana Taylor delivered one of the night's most daring looks in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. While the front was sculptural and elegant, the back revealed a crystal-encrusted thong detail framed by a bold cut-out. Archival diamonds added vintage glamour to the fearless ensemble.

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

Miley Cyrus brought rockstar drama in a sequinned Saint Laurent gown with dramatic silk detailing around the neckline. Paired with oversized sunglasses and statement Tiffany & Co. diamonds, her look screamed effortless cool.

